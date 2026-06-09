The Tab

OnlyFans model sentenced after man died when x-rated act with plastic bag and tape went wrong

She will spend four years behind bars

Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

More than a year after getting arrested, OnlyFans model Michaela Rylaarsdam has been sentenced after an x-rated experience with a plastic bag and duct tape went wrong.

The 32-year-old from San Bernardino County in California pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after causing the death of 55-year old Michael Dale in April 2023 while filming a fetish video, and has been sentenced to four years behind bars, 10 News San Diego reports.

Credit: Court TV

Michael arrived at her home on 17th April, 2023 and spent several hours engaging in fetish behaviour. He had paid Rylaarsdam over $11,000 and made many BDSM requests online, asking her to tie him up, wrap him in cling film and glue boots to his feet, an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Los Angeles Times reveals. The pair met on a website called Eros.com, which is used to find escorts.

According to prosecutors, videos filmed on her phone show Dale with his wrists tied, a plastic bag over his head and duct tape over his mouth, and he was like this for at least eight minutes. Police found “several troubling videos of Dale with a plastic bag over his head and duct tape around his face and head, which was clearly obstructing his breathing,” the affidavit said.

The married mother of three called 911 for help when he started to turn blue and tried to save him. When police arrived, they found her giving the man CPR, but he was unresponsive and not breathing. Dale was then taken to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brain dead and taken off life support.

Credit: Instagram

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office ruled his cause of death as asphyxia, which is suffocation, and classified the manner of death as a homicide.

Rylaarsdam was arrested in February 2025, almost two years after the incident happened. She initially faced a second-degree murder charge, but then pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Rylaarsdam has been in custody at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in San Diego County since her arrest.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: OnlyFans US Viral
Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips applied to be on Love Island, and the reason she was rejected is beyond wild

‘I was so hurt’: OnlyFans model reveals how her leaked s*x tape changed her life

Drake Von

Gay p*rnstar Drake Von arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation

Latest

OnlyFans model sentenced after man died when x-rated act with plastic bag and tape went wrong

Ellissa Bain

She will spend four years behind bars

Hudson

Heated Rivalry star’s ‘wild’ comments about Hudson Williams re-emerge after *those* awful pics

Kieran Galpin

‘François you were never wrong, just early’

People fuming as ‘entitled’ Kim K uses Monaco Grand Prix winner’s towel in viral video

Ellissa Bain

It was neatly folded ready for Kimi Antonelli

Over 600 knives recovered during knife crime awareness week in Lancashire

Charlotte Hutchinson

Police have seized a total of 658 knives in this campaign, which includes the Lancaster and Morecambe area

Newcastle University drops four places in Complete University Guide rankings

Ali Choudhary

Newcastle and Northumbria were ranked 35th and 37th respectively

Omfg, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have SPLIT after three years together?!

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, they’ve been broken up for MONTHS

graduate prospects Russell Group universities 2027

Imperial beats Oxford and Cambridge for graduate prospects – Queen Mary finishes last on 70 per cent

Caitlyn Wright

Five Russell Group universities scored below 80 per cent for graduate prospects – meaning one in five students at those institutions did not move into professional employment or further study

What happened to Jordy Chandler? How he ‘disappeared’ after Michael Jackson allegations

Hayley Soen

He’s now in his 40s

A model from Dorset: Every detail about Rachel Nickell’s life Netflix missed out

Ellissa Bain

She dropped out of uni after meeting André

A look at André and Alex’s life in Spain now, 34 years after Rachel Nickell’s murder

Ellissa Bain

They live in Barcelona

sophie habboo jamie laing postpartum

Jamie Laing criticised over ‘horrifying’ comments about intimacy with postpartum wife Sophie

Caitlyn Wright

Sophie said Jamie was ‘begging’ for intimacy just three weeks after she gave birth

Office Romance

Twitter’s warning people not to watch a very specific scene in JLo’s new film Office Romance

Kieran Galpin

It comes an hour into the Netflix original

Exclusive: St Andrews PhD candidate and MP Q Manivannan on fighting for Greens in Scotland

Cyrus Tahbaz

Manivannan is one of the first two openly transgender MSPs

Body language expert on exact moment Mackenzie Shirilla was ‘performing’ during Netflix interview

Hayley Soen

Shirilla has since ‘confessed’ she crashed on purpose

WhatsApp’s new status reaction feature is catching everyone out and it’s so embarrassing

Ellissa Bain

This is a PSA!

dentist

Is it true that dentists can tell your s*xual history from your mouth? What experts say

Kieran Galpin

Brb, cancelling my appointment

Right, just how many of the Love Island 2026 cast members are actually from Kent?

Hayley Soen

They’ve named it ‘Kent terrace’

Revealed: Glasgow has higher entry standards than Oxford in new 2027 university rankings

Georgia French

Cambridge topped the rankings with a maximum score of 208, while Liverpool recorded the lowest among Russell Group universities at 137, a gap of 71 points

Lancaster’s second BNOC 2026 heat is here! Meet the next five candidates

Erin Malik

Voting is now closed for heat one, it’s time for heat two to begin

Bonnie Blue out-does herself with vile ‘urine and s*x’ video that has me wanting to puke

Hayley Soen

I thought she was done, but this is too much