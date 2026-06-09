OnlyFans model sentenced after man died when x-rated act with plastic bag and tape went wrong

4 seconds ago

More than a year after getting arrested, OnlyFans model Michaela Rylaarsdam has been sentenced after an x-rated experience with a plastic bag and duct tape went wrong.

The 32-year-old from San Bernardino County in California pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after causing the death of 55-year old Michael Dale in April 2023 while filming a fetish video, and has been sentenced to four years behind bars, 10 News San Diego reports.

Michael arrived at her home on 17th April, 2023 and spent several hours engaging in fetish behaviour. He had paid Rylaarsdam over $11,000 and made many BDSM requests online, asking her to tie him up, wrap him in cling film and glue boots to his feet, an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Los Angeles Times reveals. The pair met on a website called Eros.com, which is used to find escorts.

According to prosecutors, videos filmed on her phone show Dale with his wrists tied, a plastic bag over his head and duct tape over his mouth, and he was like this for at least eight minutes. Police found “several troubling videos of Dale with a plastic bag over his head and duct tape around his face and head, which was clearly obstructing his breathing,” the affidavit said.

The married mother of three called 911 for help when he started to turn blue and tried to save him. When police arrived, they found her giving the man CPR, but he was unresponsive and not breathing. Dale was then taken to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brain dead and taken off life support.

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office ruled his cause of death as asphyxia, which is suffocation, and classified the manner of death as a homicide.

Rylaarsdam was arrested in February 2025, almost two years after the incident happened. She initially faced a second-degree murder charge, but then pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Rylaarsdam has been in custody at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in San Diego County since her arrest.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram