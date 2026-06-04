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‘I was so hurt’: OnlyFans model reveals how her leaked s*x tape changed her life

‘I was so scared because I was super young’

Hayley Soen | Trends
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An OnlyFans model has opened up about how having a s*x tape of her leaked completely changed her life, and she went from feeling as though it was a disaster, to inspiring her to launch a new career.

Maeurn Smiles grew up in poverty in the Philippines, and has said she was forced to quit school at 17 because her family could no longer afford her education. But now her life has completely changed, and she has said she is earning up to £50k per month.

Maeurn went from living in a wooden hut, to having the financial freedom to buy her parents a home. She has over 3.4million followers now, but said that only came after a “traumatic” blackmail experience. At the time, she was working as an English teacher for Chinese students, and struggling to make ends meet.

OnlyFans model had tape leaked

via JamPress

“I was trying to get into the industry and I sent a video to a stranger,” Maeurn said. “I was hustling money and messaging people to buy my content because I didn’t really know how to make money at that time. He didn’t pay and used it against me and said if I didn’t send him more videos then he would send it to my family.

“My family didn’t know at that point and they’re catholic. I was so scared because I was super young.”

Despite making her fears clear, the blackmailer decided to leak the video anyway. Maeurn continued: “At first, I was so hurt and I stayed in bed for a week.  But it was actually the start of me having the confidence of making a go of it in adult content.

“It was out there already, it couldn’t hurt me anymore and I may as well give it a go. My family were shocked but they supported me.”

Speaking of her life before OnlyFans, Maeurn explained: “I grew up really quite poor. We lived in a wooden hut and when the owner decided to sell that land, we had to move to another place. It was hard and I had to leave school because we had no money.”

OnlyFans model had tape leaked

via JamPress

Everything changed during the Covid pandemic, and this was when Maeurn discovered OnlyFans and saw other creators reportedly making huge amounts from the site. Maeurn has said she now earns £50k per month, and has invested heavily in property.

She bought a £220k home in Indonesia, and also built a luxury £75k four-bedroom house for her family back in the Philippines. Maeurn said: “I’m so grateful for this life. My parents are very happy. They’re so supportive and my mum loves it when people say they’ve seen her daughter doing amazing things online. If anyone says anything negative, she defends me.”

She explained that she earns most of her money offering up a “girlfriend experience”, in which she chats with subscribers daily and shares intimate details about her life.

Maeurn added: “My subscribers would tell me that they love having that girlfriend experience with me because I’m this cute girl living in the Philippines and they love having that kind of relationship with me online. I talk to them every day, sending them snaps saying, ‘How are you babe? Are you doing well?’

“I tell them about what I eat and my day to day life. And it’s just super fun because it’ll make their day.”

Featured image provided via JamPress. For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: OnlyFans Social Media Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
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