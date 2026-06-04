Gay p*rnstar Drake Von arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation

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Gay p*rnstar Drake Von, real name Dawson Bacon, was arrested earlier this week and charged with domestic battery.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas police arrested and charged Drake with domestic battery by strangulation and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. He was also charged with misdemeanour domestic battery.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Drake was accused of strangling his partner at their million-dollar home in Vegas.

He’s currently behind bars in the Vegas jail on a $25,246 bond, but details are incredibly scarce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drake Von (@drakevonx)

Who is Drake Von?

Drake Von is one of the biggest names in gay p*rn right now, having entered the industry at 18 with his twin identical brother, Silas Brooks. They were known as the Baconator Twins at that time, but they were estranged for a number of years after a falling out. The brothers have only recently started talking again.

Over the years, he’s racked up a number of high-profile awards, like Favourite Twink and Favourite C*ck at the 2024 GayVN Awards, and Top Twink Performer at the 2026 P*rnHub awards last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drake Von (@drakevonx)

Though he’s been established in the x-rated industry for several years, Drake’s biggest claim to fame came earlier this year. He set out to do a Bonnie Blue-like stunt with 1,000 bottoms versus one top, and while it was initially a joke, he’s since begun planning the logistics.

He also went viral in April 2026, appearing on Love Don’t Judge’s YouTube channel with his partner, fellow p*rnstar Mark LAX.

“A lot of people think we’re faking this,” Drake said. “I never thought I could be in a serious relationship with a man, I always thought I was attracted to women. In high school, I had many girlfriends, that was what I was just kind of into until I met Mark. I was a little curious but Mark really got me out of my shell.”

It’s unclear if Mark is the partner involved in the domestic dispute. More details are expected to follow.

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Featured image credit: Drake Von/Instagram