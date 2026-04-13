OnlyFans twunk defends huge age gap romance with ‘dad’, and there’s a filthy unexpected twist

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OnlyFans model Drake Von has been accused of dating his “dad”, and while they aren’t actually related, there is a 20-year age gap in their relationship.

If Drake Von, 23, sounds familiar, it’s because he was the OF lad earlier dubbed the “gay Bonnie Blue.” He set out to do a BB-style event of his own, aptly naming it 1,000 bottoms versus one top. It’s still pending by the looks of it.

Though we already learned that Drake’s twin brother is in the p*rn industry, it’s since become a complete family affair. Drake’s boyfriend, 42-year-old Mark LAX, is also an OnlyFans performer, and their relationship is quite unique, I’ll give them that.

OnlyFans Drake Von met Mark through work

In an interview with Love Don’t Judge, Drake Von and Mark LAX sat down to discuss their seemingly controversial relationship.

“I never thought I could be in a serious relationship with a man, I always thought I was attracted to women,” Drake shared. “In high school I had many girlfriends, that was what I was just kind of into until I met Mark. I was a little curious but Mark really got me out of my shell.”

Mark had a similar experience, believing he would settle down with a woman. Things started to change for him upon moving to LA, at which point he worked with Drake on a spicy film. He said their connection simply “felt right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark LAX (@mrklax_2.0)

Given their very notable age difference, with Drake arguably looking like a teenager, they often get asked: “Oh, is this your dad?”

Naturally, and thanks to years of p*rn programming, people assume something about queer age gap relationships: The older man is the dominant top, and the younger one is an infantilised bottom. That’s not the case in this scenario, with Drake as the self-proclaimed “daddy.”

“When it comes to the filming part and everything, I like to be daddy. You know, I like to take control,” Drake said, with his boyf adding, “I see Drake as my peer despite the years difference.”

See, don’t judge a book (or relationship) by its controversial cover.

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Featured image credit: Love Don’t Judge