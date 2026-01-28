The Tab
Good lord: There’s a new teaser for the gay Bonnie Blue stunt, so meet some of the 1,000 bottoms

Five down, only 995 to go

Kieran Galpin | Trends

As Bonnie Blue herself seemingly takes a break from record-breaking stunts to plan her “cattle breeding” event, her gay counterpart, Drake Von, is still steadily planning his own rendition in the form of 1,000 bottoms versus one top.

OnlyFans lad Drake, who has been in mainstream adult entertainment for years, shared his plans for 1,000 bottoms versus one top last year. He was the top in question, but now it seems like there’s going to be another top taking some of his action.

“Hey guys, Braxton here. We’re finally doing it: 1,000 bottoms versus one top,” he said in an Instagram post. “No subscription needed. 21+. We have an event centre and date planned. Discord chat is live, we have about 700 people in it.”

Two tops versus 1,000 bottoms just doesn’t have the same ring to it, but the second top, Braxton, is properly keen, so they’ve seemingly combined the two events into one. They’ve also allegedly got corporate sponsors for the Las Vegas event.

There’s a new teaser for the 1,000 bottoms event

In a new teaser posted this week, Drake Von was shirtless as he stood amongst a horde of hungry bottoms. He had the name of the event on the video itself, and the lads seemed proper keen.

“It’s ready!” he captioned the post, which seemed to suggest we’re edging closer to the event actually happening.

“Waiting to watch,” one person wrote in the comments, as another said, “I’m down.”

By the looks of the video, the OF lads around Drake are the ones who will be taking part in the 1,000 bottoms versus one top event. Obviously, there are still quite a few to go before hitting the goal.

The models around Drake were Dillon Brooks, American Twink, Chase Parker, Sebas, and Harley Xavier. All of them are at the top of the gay OF scene, and most have worked with Drake before. We also know that Parker Reid will be involved, as per an earlier interview.

It’s worth mentioning that Braxton wasn’t in the video, which makes you question whether they’re actually teaming up anymore. Maybe Drake wants the 1,000 bottoms to himself. Greedy much.

Featured image credit: Drake Von/Instagram

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Right Durham students, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins £11m research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

The programme aims to establish a more proactive and preventative approach to care

