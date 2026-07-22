The Tab

House of the Dragon’s Criston Cole wants to die for Alicent, and the actor just explained why

So, everything he’s doing is still about Alicent?

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

I genuinely never thought I’d be writing anything that makes me understand Criston Cole a tiny bit more. I still can’t stand the man, but apparently even his death wish comes back to Alicent Hightower.

By the end of House of the Dragon season three episode five, Criston has basically accepted that he’s marching towards almost certain death. He tells Gwayne Hightower he would rather die as “the realm’s greatest warrior” than return home defeated.

Now, actor playing Criston Cole, Fabien Frankel, has explained what is actually going through Criston’s head. And it turns out his biggest motivation isn’t glory at all. It’s Alicent.

Criston is basically burying his feelings instead of dealing with them

via HBO

Throughout season three, Criston has been pushing forward even as everything around him falls apart. According to Frankel, that’s completely intentional.

Speaking to Variety, he explained, “Haven’t men always done that in history? Just march on, and go to work, ‘I’m not going to deal with anything that I’m really feeling, I’m just going to go on and get on and do something, and that thing is going to supersede whatever I’m feeling!'”

So instead of actually processing everything that’s happened, Criston throws himself into war. It’s basically the only thing he knows how to do.

Frankel also revealed that although both Alicent and Rhaenyra are still on Criston’s mind, one of them matters far more now.

He said, “But it’s inevitable that Rhaenyra and Alicent are both on his mind all the time. I think Alicent much more than Rhaenyra. Certainly for me, Rhaenyra has become a sort of afterthought. And actually, it’s just the idea of winning the war for Alicent.”

So despite everything that’s happened between them, Criston is still fighting for Alicent above everyone else.

He doesn’t see himself as anything except a soldier

via HBO

Criston’s speech around the campfire makes it pretty clear that he’s ready to die, but Frankel says this has actually been building for a long time.

He said, “It’s something that’s been brewing inside of him so much over the course of the show,” the actor said. “Probably since about halfway through season two. These thoughts of, ‘What am I going to be, and what’s the legacy I’m going to leave behind? In what way do I want to go out?'”

Frankel further explained, “Criston Cole started as a soldier before the 20-year stretch that he spent at King’s Landing. That’s how he started, and that’s how he wants to finish. In his mind, the only honest version of himself is the soldier. Everything else is pretence. The diplomat is pretence. The Hand of the King, there’s a level of pretence. Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, there’s a level of pretence.”

According to the actor, fighting is the only thing Criston believes he’s actually good at anymore, so that’s how he wants to be remembered.

Frankel also explained that Criston has reached a point where he doesn’t really believe any of the humans matter. He thinks that Criston has accepted that “the war is over” because “we as human beings have no genuinely important part to play in a war that’s ultimately going to be won by dragons or lost by dragons.”

It’s only after planning with Gwayne that he briefly rediscovers “a sense of purpose”.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Game of Thrones House of Dragon TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Who House of the Dragon Prince Joffrey where

House of the Dragon brings Joffrey back, but why was he hidden away and suddenly made new heir

Alicent Helaena die House of the Dragon books

House of the Dragon’s Alicent and Helaena aren’t dying yet, but their real endings will destroy you

how Criston Cole dies House of the Dragon books

Criston Cole knows he’s not coming back, so here’s how he dies in the House of the Dragon books

Latest

Five stereotypes you’ll meet in every humanities lecture

Jasmine Wesson

You’ll know them all by the end of your first week

House of the Dragon’s Criston Cole wants to die for Alicent, and the actor just explained why

Suchismita Ghosh

So, everything he’s doing is still about Alicent?

The end of Love Island is near: Here’s a depressing relationship update on the former winners

Kieran Galpin

It’s not all doom and gloom, don’t worry – many are in new relationships

NSS 2026 teaching score russell group unis

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS teaching score – Newcastle scores lowest

Hannah Auckland

Oxford tops the Russell Group for teaching quality at 94.4 per cent – while Newcastle scores lowest at 85.6 per cent, a gap of 8.8 percentage points, according to the National Student Survey 2026

Least compatible Love Island 2026 couples star signs

I ranked the least compatible Love Island 2026 couples by star signs, and one couple is doomed

Suchismita Ghosh

Sorry, but the results are brutal

Man falls 40ft after ‘rusty’ zipline snaps at holiday resort and suffers severe nerve damage

Ellissa Bain

The manager has denied allegations of ‘negligence’

cabinet school labour

Where Andy Burnham’s Labour cabinet went to school – and the three who were privately educated

Hannah Auckland

Less than a handful attended private schools, despite politics’ reputation for being dominated by the privately educated

I’m the ‘lucky’ man who got sucked out a plane window and lived; one detail keeps me up at night

Kieran Galpin

He ‘dipped in and out of death’

‘I haven’t been proposed to’: All the signs Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens were splitting

Ffion Williams

The pair haven’t been spotted together since February

Dumped Love Island 2026 most jarring

Dumped Islanders expose who was the ‘most jarring’ in Love Island 2026 villa, and it’s so shady

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She winds me the f**k up sometimes’

Revealed: Lorenzo’s wild secret life before Love Island, with connections to Zayn Malik and Ekin-Su

Hayley Soen

How’s he kept this quiet?!

Rivkah

Inside this child star’s OnlyFans as she details the unsettling reason people love her videos

Kieran Galpin

There are so many pics and clips

The truth about Saffron Barker and boyfriend Josh’s secret split, as they unfollow each other

Ellissa Bain

All their pictures are gone too

Men at the latest Bonnie Blue baby event

The wild and hideous stories from men who attended Bonnie Blue’s ‘milking’ baby-themed event

Hayley Soen

‘My quickest video was 12 seconds long’

D4vd didn't know Celeste Rivas minor

Bodycam footage played at D4vd’s hearing as he claimed he didn’t know Celeste Rivas was a minor

Suchismita Ghosh

But prosecutors allege he first met her when she was 11 years old

Instagram finally lets you replace the audio on old posts, so here’s exactly how to do it

Ellissa Bain

People have been waiting years for this

Olivia Rodrigo dragged for ‘horrendous taste’ as she debuts new boyf with controversial job

Kieran Galpin

The internet is exhausting today

Love Island’s Ellie and Finley share who else they were most attracted to and he didn’t hold back

Ellissa Bain

Finley was VERY quick to answer

Dispatch audio deaf actress Kaylee Hottle crash

Shocking dispatch audio reveals what happened moments after Godzilla star Kaylee Hottle’s crash

Suchismita Ghosh

It also shows just how severe the fatal crash was

Dumped Islander reveals which Love Island 2026 cast member is playing up to cameras most

Hayley Soen

Oh this is shady