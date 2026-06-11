The Little Mix girlies are fighting again, and now Jesy Nelson’s big sister is getting involved

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Though I think most people are fully over the Little Mix beef, its former members keep reigniting it with cutting statements, apologies, and now Jesy Nelson’s sister sharing her two cents.

This week, whilst chatting with Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast, Perrie Edwards addressed the Little Mix fallout for the umpteenth time. She admitted that a resolution is not in the cards for her relationship with Jesy Nelson.

“If I’m being completely transparent, part of me wanted to until the documentary. And then part of me withdrew again. I’m not a horrible person. I haven’t got a bad one in my body, but I can cut you off,” she said.

“There’s personal things, there’s public things, there’s everything. I don’t have the capacity for somebody like that in my life anymore. And that might make me sound like a bitch, but I just don’t have the energy for it. And as much as I will always love her, I don’t think I can hack that energy in my space.”

Though Perrie insisted that Jesy isn’t a “monster” and that she just needs her to take some accountability, it ignited an all-out war between the Little Mix stans – turning Twitter into even more of a dumpster fire. Jesy herself is yet to comment, but her sister came out for blood.

Perrie Edwards details her frustration with Jesy Nelson and her latest Little Mix documentary: “I’m not saying she’s this f***ing monster, and everything was her fault, but take some accountability for your actions and realise that you were difficult, you had difficult moments,… pic.twitter.com/RodKSO5MY2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 10, 2026

Jesy Nelson’s sister shared a lengthy message

Taking to Instagram with a message to share, Jade did not hold back as she referenced the “hell” Jesy Nelson has been through in the last couple of years.

She penned: “No ChatGPT, no Gemini just a big sister speaking out because she’s so tired of lies, accusations, and YES people not taking accountability for their actions. People say in life be the bigger person, keep quiet, but actually sometimes it doesn’t do any good. I’ve watched my sister go through hell and back for many many years and very few will only ever understand what it’s like to be tormented, bullied and pulled down for the way you look.

“It’s really easy to say just ignore it, but until you are in that situation yourself you will never ever really no how it will affect them. But I think when you attempt to end your life not once, but twice it’s shows the dark place you must be in and YES that was with a lack of support many many times!”

Addressing Perrie’s “accountability” point, Jade argued that Jesy has apologised and taken ownership of her actions over and over again.

Jesy’s sister, Jade speaks out following Perrie’s recent interview 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JXYsw43Ekc — Jesy Nelson Updates (@JesyNelson_stan) June 10, 2026

Jade continued: “As for not taking accountability, that is actually all she’s done, she’s fully aware she was hard work, she’s fully aware she was hard to deal with but through it all if any other single person were struggling with a break up, anxiety, life, she was there!!! Isn’t that what you do as friends or if you love someone.

“So yes we may learn lots from our therapists but would a therapist ever say there is only so many times you can pick someone up. It’s ok to be spoken about in interviews, songs, but the minute she tells her truth finally, it’s funny people don’t seem to like it. It’s always a shock when someone finally stands up for themselves, maybe that’s why we get angry and swear as we can’t believe it.”

In one final cutting statement drenched in mystery, she added: “But let me tell you something, there is always so so much more someone could have said.”

Her statement added to the maelstrom on Twitter.

“The more I think about this the crazier it is.. her sister trying to blame the girls not supporting her.. what about YOU as her sister??????? Trying to blame the girls bc you and your family also clearly didn’t give her the support she needed.. crazy,” one person responded.

Another said: “I find it so funny that anytime Jesy gets any form of criticism from anybody who’s ever met/known her, her family comes onto the internet and gaslights everybody. I’m happy the girls are actually speaking up and being blunt about it & I hope they continue to stand their ground.”

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Featured image credit: Instagram and Great Company/YouTube