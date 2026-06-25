Zayn Malik ‘dropped by his manager’ after rough year with Louis ‘fight’ and cancelled shows

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After a rough year, it has now been reported that Zayn Malik has been dropped by his management in the middle of his Konnakol arena tour.

The singer has been managed by Nicola Carson and Taryn Zimmerman at ZenKai Management since 2022 after leaving, and Carson previously worked with One Direction as a Music Manager at Modest.

They have guided him through loads of his solo career highlights, including recording contracts with Mercury Records, releasing his albums Room Under the Stairs and Konnakol and doing two tours. However, The Sun has reported that Zayn has been dropped by his manager this week, who has resigned from working for him after four years.

It comes following reports that he’d had a physical fight with his former bandmate Louis Tomlinson while filming a US road trip series for Netflix in Wyoming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Zayn allegedly punched Louis while filming the three-part series, which caused the whole series to be scrapped. A source told The Sun the alleged fight started from a comment Zayn made about Louis’ mum. Tomlinson’s mum died of leukaemia at just 43 in December 2016.

“Zayn started acting up and was mouthing off. It spiralled into a row, then Zayn made a remark about Louis’ mum Johannah,” the insider alleged. “Zayn then attacked him… punched him straight in the face. Because he was wearing rings, it cut Louis’ head.”

The source claimed that the row happened outside “in front of so many people” and left Louis “stunned and in shock”. Neither of them has spoken out about the allegations, but the director of the Netflix series, Nicola Marsh, seemingly confirmed it when she shared The Sun’s front page article on her Instagram story and wrote: “And there goes the last year of work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Just before that, Zayn left fans raging when he cancelled a series of intimate shows in the UK with just 24 hours’ notice. Weeks later, he cancelled 22 of his US and UK tour dates after being hospitalised due to a mystery illness related to his heart and having “another look” at his schedule. He cut the 31-date tour to just nine shows across the UK and South America.

In May, people were fuming when Zayn cancelled a Q&A in London at the last minute. There were supposed to be separate Q&As at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm, but Banquet Records announced that the 4pm and 6pm events would be merging in a statement shared on Twitter at 6.15pm, two hours after the first event had been due to start. People had already been waiting outside the venue for hours.

Many speculated the merge was because the singer was late, and there was then an incident where some girls hurled water bottles at his head. It hasn’t been a good year for him.

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Featured image credit: Zayn Malik/Instagram