Explaining why people are convinced that Zayn Malik is bisexual after his new intimate song

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Over the weekend, and following the release of Take Turns, Twitter went into overdrive when Zayn Malik seemingly came out as bisexual.

The sexualities of the One Direction lads have long been questioned, and to this day, Harry Styles still weathers queerbaiting accusations each time he puts on a sequin jumpsuit. None of the lads has ever come out, at least not publicly, but that isn’t to say there haven’t been viral moments where one of them suggests as much.

Is this new Zayn moment like that, or did he legitimately come out? The internet has some thoughts.

OMG BISEXUAL ZAYN IS ACTUALLY REAL HOLY FUUCKSJKSHSNSNS https://t.co/nv34vutHIl — ri ✿ ( ｡*✧ • sorcerer • ✧⁠* ｡) (@ClinquantHaze) April 17, 2026

Zayn Malik came out as bisexual in Take Turns’ lyrics, apparently

Right now, there are dozens of posts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook alleging that Zayn Malik came out. One, posted by the Twitter account Pop Hasreti, has garnered nearly 14 million views. Naturally, people lost their ever-loving minds.

“When I run into him on Grindr, I won’t be like that dumbass from Tinder who went and spilled everything,” one person joked.

Another said: “A man that handsome and with that much style couldn’t possibly be straight.”

Someone else confessed: “My world has come crashing down, I’m going to smash everything here at home.”

The bisexual element seemed to arise with Zayn Malik’s new song, Take Turns, which does seem to include references to both men and women.

“Got them boys saying that’s unusual / Go on then, what’s your take? What’s your take on it? / Go and tell ya girl, what you touch / She can take, others tell me / Don’t tell what you touch, she can taste / We can one-on-one until the sun’s up,” one portion reads.

Okay, so is he actually bisexual?

Though he could very well be bisexual, Zayn Malik has not explicitly said so. In this case, it seems numerous viral Twitter accounts went with the line without confirmation.

Pop Hasreti’s post undoubtedly went the most viral, but one look at their page suggests they’re not the most reputable page on the internet.

Zayn Malik, biseksüel olduğunu açıkladı. pic.twitter.com/RqLUcceCUm — POP HASRETİ (@pophasreti) April 17, 2026

It’s even got a community note now, reading: “Zayn Malik did not come out as bisexual or gay. This is an unsourced rumour.”

Don’t get me wrong, Zayn’s lyrics in Take Turns might actually have been his coming-out moment, but let’s let him say that. It’s not really up to thirsty Twitter users to decide someone’s sexuality.

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Featured image credit: Zayn Malik/Instagram