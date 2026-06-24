Fitzy’s sister reveals what she really thinks of Sean and Lola’s connection on Love Island

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People are doubting whether Fitzy and Lola are actually the real deal on Love Island, and his sister has spoken out about what she thinks of her brother’s match.

The pair have been together from the first day they stepped into the villa and haven’t ran into any hiccups yet. But people think it might be too good to be true after Fitzy joked to the boys that he shouldn’t have locked it off so early during the heart rate challenge, because none of the girls were dancing on him out of respect.

People are convinced his head is going to turn, but his sister Katie Fitzgerald says otherwise. She told Newstalk: “He is just being himself, like he’s not the type of person to kind of like go around and just kiss all the different girls. I love Lola. I love her so much. My parents love her. I think she’s good.”

She also hit back at claims that Fitzy is a bit of a player who has loads of exes after a few girls started piping up on TikTok claiming they used to date him.

“The girls that are coming out are not his exes, they are not his actual ex-girlfriends. One or two that I have seen, he went on one or two dates with them, and that was it,” she told local Irish radio station iRadio.

Speaking about what she thinks of Lola, she added: “I really like her, I feel like so far she’s coming across quite shy, but hopefully in the next couple of episodes she will kind of come out of her comfort zone and stuff, but I think she might calm Sean down a bit sometimes because he’s a bit mad.”

Katie told Ireland AM she was a “ball of nerves” when she first saw Fitzy on Love Island. “I suppose, even like with the football and he’s on TikTok, you kind of see him on screen but seeing him in the villa, it was it was real.” She said her parents were very “nervous” too, but “they thought he came across really well and natural”.

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Featured image credit: ITV