Kylie Jenner is getting majorly dragged for this outrageous comment about acting

4 hours ago

Kylie Jenner is the woman of the moment after appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair this month, but she’s getting majorly dragged for a comment she made about wanting to do acting.

In the Vanity Fair interview, she spoke about how she made her acting debut in the Charli XCX mockumentary The Moment this month, and now she wants to be in more films.

“I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 per cent want to do more,” she said. “I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it. Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!”

The comment has gone viral on Twitter, and people are absolutely fuming because there are actors who have been training for their entire lives to be in films, yet Kylie thinks she can just go and get a lead role in a huge action movie instantly because she’s famous, with no experience?! It’s so entitled.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Can we give actual fucking actors and actresses a chance before giving roles to these nepo babies?”

“The lead.. never acted a day in her life and she’s gonna get a lead role,” someone else said.

A third person added: “Meanwhile I’m actually an actor and waiting for just any gig to come through.”

“If you think Kylie Jenner thinking she can act is not a sign of most of the issues in film/media/arts today, then idk what to tell ya,” someone else agreed.

if you think kylie jenner thinking she can act is not a sign of most of the issues in film/media/arts today then idk what to tell ya. — FLEEKNIK (@Judnikki) March 11, 2026

People are saying it’s obviously Timothée Chalamet’s influence that’s made her want to act, because she’s never shown any interest in being in movies before. It’s great to be interested in your partner’s career, but you don’t have to copy it. She’s literally got an ultra-successful billion-pound beauty company.

Kim got dragged for going into acting too, so it’s nothing new. She made her debut in American Horror Story, before getting a big role in the TV show All’s Fair, which hilariously flopped. I guess that’s what happens when people who have never acted a day in their life think they deserve a lead role.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Kylie Jenner/Instagram