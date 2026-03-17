Omfg, there’s a hidden reason Jake Shane is EVERYWHERE right now and nobody is talking about it

4 hours ago

Jake Shane is undoubtedly hilarious, but he seems to have gone from small-time influencer to interviewing celebs at the Oscars practically overnight.

As everyone is stressing out about AI overtaking the world, influencers have flown under the radar to actually steal our jobs. From Max Balegde here in the UK to the likes of Drew Afualo in the States, influencers have quickly become quasi-celebrities with their own followings, brands, and fandoms.

One of the biggest influencers right now is undoubtedly Jake Shane, who first rose to fame in 2023 for his bizarre yet endearing comedy skits on TikTok. Things like “the letter D finding out they’re calling it the ABCs” and “pink finding out there’s a hot pink.”

Fast forward to 2026, and Jake Shane was literally at the Oscars interviewing celebrities with Quenlin Blackwell. He also has close personal relationships with celebs like Harry Jowsey and Lewis Pullman – so how did we get here?

The Jake Shane tidbit everyone is missing

Don’t get me wrong, we’re thrilled for Jake Shake; he’s funny, relatable, and somewhat normal compared to other American influencers. But still, how did a small-time influencer suddenly brush shoulders with Oscar-nominated actors?

Though signing with WME undoubtedly helped his career, there’s one factor we’ve seemingly forgotten: He’s a massive nepo baby. His dad, Matt Roshkow, is a Hollywood screenwriter, and his mum is a journalist, author, and columnist for The Washington Post and The New York Times.

Born to those two already successful people, Jake was afforded a lifestyle that many of us could only dream of. He attended The Calhoun School for one, where tuition costs between $65,500 and $69,500 for a single year.

After graduating from his bougie school on New York’s Upper West Side, Jake moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18. He worked as an assistant at a record label at the time.

After that, he studied public relations at the University of Southern California, where he formed close relationships with established stars (and other nepo babies) like Sofia Richie, Olivia Jade, and Gigi Caruso.

So yes, while Jake Shane might be hilarious, he’s not exactly a rags-to-riches story. Now all those celebrity connections make a lot more sense.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock