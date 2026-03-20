Phibz is all over TikTok right now, so here’s the viral meme explained and the girl behind it

7 hours ago

The Phibz meme is all over my TikTok For You page right now, so here’s an explainer and a bit more about the person behind the viral trend.

The Phibz eyeliner TikTok started the trend

TikTok creator Phibz posted a video in response to a comment complimenting her eyeliner. In the video reply, she did a dance inspired by “Junko posing” – a trend started by Danganronpa cosplayers, inspired by the animated movements of the video game character. The video immediately blew up, with a mixture of positive and negative reactions. Some people were making fun of Phibz for the video, while others were hyping her up and found the content endearing.

As the video got more viral, people started recreating the video with the same eyeliner caption, which said: “Been eating with the eyeliner.”

Then the Phibz scrubs video started popping off

@fentywap679 @Karina. We are just students working to get our Hha, phlebotomy, cna, pct, and ekg ^_^ ♬ uh huh audio – wavy

After the eyeliner video blew up, people started going through the rest of Phibz profile. One video that also popped off included Phibz in a full set of stubs, complete with the gloves, dancing to a song called Hey by Luci4. The most meme’d part of the dance is her throwing her leg onto the table. Now, lots of people in doctor’s scrubs are recreating this trend with the same sound, and some of the most viral videos have over a million likes.

Who is Phibz, and what is her age?

Phibz has gone completely private on her TikTok since she started blowing up because of the wave of hate she was getting. From what we can see, she’s been making cosplay adjacent TikToks for years now, and has been in a few controversies, which people are using to justify the hate. There is also a lot of speculation about her age, which she hasn’t made public, but most sources are saying she’s around 19-22 years old.

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Featured image via TikTok