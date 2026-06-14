The Tab

They play hot gay vampires on TV, but how about Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid in real life?

They’re obvs not vampires, but are they gay?

Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

For two seasons of Interview with the Vampire, and the newly released The Vampire Lestat, Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid have proved that everything is better when it’s gay – including vampires.

Unlike the film version starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst, Interview with the Vampire has been unapologetically queer from the get-go.

After two seasons, the show recieved a rebrand of sorts by tackling Anne Rice’s other book, The Vampire Lestat, with both Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid returning as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt, respectively. This go around, the season follows Lestat as he becomes a literal vampire rockstar.

People have fallen in love with both the characters and the actors, so here’s what we know about their love lives.

Is Jacob Anderson gay in real life?

Credit: AMC

Jacob, who rose to fame as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones, has been married to fellow actor Aisling Loftus since 2018. They first met in 2011 and now share a daughter.

Jacob Anderson is not queer, or outwardly so, in real life, but he speaks of playing a gay character with the utmost respect.

“It’s unapologetic about its queerness and that’s beautiful. I see so many stories that skirt around things because they don’t want to offend anyone,” he told Time Out in 2024.

“My character is a Black Creole man and he’s queer and he’s kind of awful, but those things aren’t all tied in together. For me, that’s the dream of representation: that our behaviour isn’t entirely tied in with our identity.”

In another interview, he said that playing Louis had revealed things about himself that he wasn’t aware of. Many took this as him admitting to same-sex attraction, but that’s pure speculation.

What about Sam Reid’s sexuality

Credit: AMC

Credit: AMC

In Interview with the Vampire, Sam Reid plays the eccentric princess of darkness, Lestat. Over the top to the point of being sinister, Sam’s performance is generational.

On the subject of Sam Reid’s sexuality, he’s reportedly been in a low-key relationship since at least 2018. He notoriously keeps offline, but he’s believed to be dating fellow Aussie actor Philippa Northeast.

“We keep the personal details of our life pretty quiet, because it’s just for us,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Again, Sam has frequently celebrated queerness and playing Lestat in an inherently queer show.

“It’s being an outsider but also owning it, and owning a space. And they’re sexy and cool. They’re awesome,” he said. “And they also live life by their own rules, define their own terms. It’s their own space, it’s not within any conformity. And actually, in our show, we do that a lot, like ‘Why are you so interested in this bullshit human existence?’ I mean, there’s so much more than being confined to one thing or being told that you’re one thing by society.”

Now, it’s important to note that while both Sam and Jacob are in heterosexual relationships, that doesn’t mean they aren’t queer.

My personal headcanon: Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid are not real people, and Interview with the Vampire is a documentary.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit:

More on: TV
Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
Latest

They play hot gay vampires on TV, but how about Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid in real life?

Kieran Galpin

They’re obvs not vampires, but are they gay?

Actually cool Father’s Day gifts and experiences he’ll appreciate more than (another) novelty mug

Francesca Eke

Dads are simple beings but we both know he deserves more than yet another pair of socks

Lancaster church to undergo repair works

Evie-Mae Ford

A historic church in Lancaster to undergo repairment after 11 years of vacancy

Manchester rapper Aitch sends fans on a hunt for a bell worth £5,000

Alisa Pasha

Aitch rang the bell and Manchester came running

Restaurant in Manchester frees parrot after online backlash

Alisa Pasha

#FreeRio campaign was backed by thousands

No plans? Here’s everything happening in and around Lancaster this weekend

Charlotte Hutchinson

Lancaster city centre is set for a busy weekend of celebrations

Law enforcement involved in University of Nottingham cyber attack

Eliza McShane

The university told students that supporting those affected remains its ‘absolute priority’

Alex details Rachel Nickell André Hanscombe

Alex Hanscombe reveals two shocking details no one knew before about Rachel Nickell and André

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually heartbreaking

Michael Jackson Janet Arvizo now

What happened to Gavin Arvizo’s mum Janet after Michael Jackson’s trial, and where is she now?

Suchismita Ghosh

She became a major focus during the trial

Every Year After Sam Percy ending different book

Creator reveals if Sam and Percy will reunite as Every Year After’s ending is different from book

Suchismita Ghosh

‘This is a happy ending’

A trinket girlie’s guide To Durham colleges…

Katy Vos

We can’t all be Miffy, but every college has a trinket that suits its vibe

Lancs’ final BNOC 2026 heat is upon us! Your final five round one candidates are here

Erin Malik

Voting is now closed for heat two, your final heat of candidates need your votes now!

The best Lancaster venues to watch England matches in the World Cup

Izzie Sanders

Is football finally coming home?

Students protest L’Oréal sponsorship over company’s Israel links at graduate fashion show

Cassandra Fong

Protesters carried banners saying ‘money for jobs and education, not for war and occupation’

There’s a logical reason Apple stopped giving out free earphones and plugs with iPhones

Ellissa Bain

It’s not just because more people use AirPods

Ariana Grande’s mum comments on viral tour pics as family ‘keep an eye’ on singer’s health

Kieran Galpin

Her friend also commented

Criminal hacker group threatens to publish Nottingham students’ data online if uni doesn’t pay

Robert Greenwood

Almost half a million individual email addresses are affected

Harry after Love Island 2025

As Shakira is causing a stir on the Love Island podcast, here’s everything Harry is up to now

Hayley Soen

He’s been so successful after the show

I was at Bonnie Blue’s g*lden shower event – here’s the gross lowdown of what happened

Hayley Soen

‘It stunk, it was dirty, it really was’

Do 18/29 of these while packing up your uni house and you’re having an aggressively posh-girl move out day

Caitlyn Wright

If your move out plan consists of your mum, a Range Rover, and hoping someone else knows how to dismantle your IKEA bed, you’re a posh girl