They play hot gay vampires on TV, but how about Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid in real life?

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For two seasons of Interview with the Vampire, and the newly released The Vampire Lestat, Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid have proved that everything is better when it’s gay – including vampires.

Unlike the film version starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst, Interview with the Vampire has been unapologetically queer from the get-go.

After two seasons, the show recieved a rebrand of sorts by tackling Anne Rice’s other book, The Vampire Lestat, with both Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid returning as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt, respectively. This go around, the season follows Lestat as he becomes a literal vampire rockstar.

People have fallen in love with both the characters and the actors, so here’s what we know about their love lives.

Is Jacob Anderson gay in real life?

Jacob, who rose to fame as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones, has been married to fellow actor Aisling Loftus since 2018. They first met in 2011 and now share a daughter.

Jacob Anderson is not queer, or outwardly so, in real life, but he speaks of playing a gay character with the utmost respect.

“It’s unapologetic about its queerness and that’s beautiful. I see so many stories that skirt around things because they don’t want to offend anyone,” he told Time Out in 2024.

“My character is a Black Creole man and he’s queer and he’s kind of awful, but those things aren’t all tied in together. For me, that’s the dream of representation: that our behaviour isn’t entirely tied in with our identity.”

In another interview, he said that playing Louis had revealed things about himself that he wasn’t aware of. Many took this as him admitting to same-sex attraction, but that’s pure speculation.

What about Sam Reid’s sexuality

In Interview with the Vampire, Sam Reid plays the eccentric princess of darkness, Lestat. Over the top to the point of being sinister, Sam’s performance is generational.

On the subject of Sam Reid’s sexuality, he’s reportedly been in a low-key relationship since at least 2018. He notoriously keeps offline, but he’s believed to be dating fellow Aussie actor Philippa Northeast.

“We keep the personal details of our life pretty quiet, because it’s just for us,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Again, Sam has frequently celebrated queerness and playing Lestat in an inherently queer show.

“It’s being an outsider but also owning it, and owning a space. And they’re sexy and cool. They’re awesome,” he said. “And they also live life by their own rules, define their own terms. It’s their own space, it’s not within any conformity. And actually, in our show, we do that a lot, like ‘Why are you so interested in this bullshit human existence?’ I mean, there’s so much more than being confined to one thing or being told that you’re one thing by society.”

Now, it’s important to note that while both Sam and Jacob are in heterosexual relationships, that doesn’t mean they aren’t queer.

My personal headcanon: Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid are not real people, and Interview with the Vampire is a documentary.

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