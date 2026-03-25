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Here are the toys inside the new KPop Demon Hunters McDonald’s meals, revealed

There are two different options

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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McDonald’s has just announced that two brand new KPop Demon Hunters meals are coming to the fast-food chain in America on 31st March, and they obviously include some all-important toys. So, here’s a full rundown of everything you get inside each one.

Here’s what’s inside the McDonald’s KPop Demon Hunters meals

There are two different meals, a breakfast one and a lunch one, and a Derpy McFlurry, which blends creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream with berry popping pearls, finished with a wild berry sauce.

The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal includes a Spicy Saja McMuffin, which is a normal Sausage and Egg McMuffin topped with a peppery Spicy Saja Sauce “inspired by the fire of Gwi-Ma,” McDonald’s said in a press release. You also get a hash brown and a small soft drink.

Credit: McDonald’s

For later in the day, there’s the HUNTR/X Meal, which includes 10 Chicken McNuggets, a small soft drink and Ramyeon McShaker Fries, a “spicy spin” on McDonald’s fries with a soy, garlic, sesame and spice seasoning, “inspired by Rumi, Mira and Zoey’s go-to snack”.

The HUNTR/X Meal also comes with two sauces, a Hunter Sauce, which is sweet chilli with notes of chilli, garlic and pepper, and a Demon Sauce, which is a “bold mustard sauce with heat and tang” made purple to represent demon patterns.

Credit: McDonald’s

There are obviously some toys inside the KPop McDonald’s meals, too

That’s all well and good, but what everyone really cares about is the toys. Sadly, there are no KPop Demon Hunters minifigures. Both meals come with a collectable card pack, which includes an exclusive photocard for either HUNTR/X or the Saja Boys, and a Derpy access card.

You need to scan the QR code on the Derpy access card and enter the code on the McDonald’s app by 26th April to “unlock first access to exclusive content and a special reveal of the group that wins the Battle for the Fans”.

Credit: McDonald’s

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Featured image credit: McDonald’s

More on: Food Trends Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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