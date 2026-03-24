The Tab
Dogs

Seven dogs escaped kidnappers to walk 12 miles home, and everyone is crying at the new details

More info keeps dropping and I can’t cope

Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Twitter, TikTok – hell, the whole internet – is currently enthralled by the story of seven dogs who escaped kidnappers to walk 12 miles home to their owners in China.

The internet can be a pretty dark place at times, but once in a while, a story emerges that saves your faith in the world. This go around, it was the viral seven dogs in China that allegedly escaped a meat factory.

It all started on March 15, when Chinese social media platforms were flooded with videos and pictures of the pack. They showed the dogs, led by a Corgi, walking along the highway in Changchun, the capital of China’s north-east Jilin province. One post alone amassed 230 million views.

“They resemble a band of little brothers in distress, moving in unison – nothing like stray dogs,” the original poster said.

Though it took a full two days, the dogs were able to get home across highways, fields, and traffic.

The seven dogs were led by a Corgi

In all the videos and pictures flooding social media, there’s a Corgi at the head of the pack. His name is Dapang, which translates to “big fatty” or “big fat.”

Dapang and three other dogs all belonged to one woman living in the village of Changchun. She’d been searching high and low for her furry friends for days and was about to give up. Thankfully, Dapang wandered into the house on March 18, and the other dogs were found at a neighbour’s house.

A German Shepherd and a Golden Retriever belonged to another person, who said: “We are so lucky they came back, not to be eaten.”

They were protecting an injured friend

In one video on Twitter, and as reported by Chinese media, the German Shepherd was injured in the escape. His compatriots shielded him with their bodies, protecting him as a Golden Retriever stood “sentry.”

Did the dogs escape a meat factory?

There are currently numerous reports, both in the UK and abroad, that have alleged that the dogs were kidnapped for their meat. Despite that, Jilin’s provincial culture and tourism bureau refuted the claims.

Instead, the officials claimed that the dogs were attracted to the German Shepherd, who was in heat, and wandered off on their own accord. State media also warned that the incident “reflects the shortcomings of online information dissemination – a mixture of true and false information, where subjective speculation is easily taken as fact and spread.”

The dogs have become icons on Twitter

Over on Twitter, entire thinkpieces are being composed about the seven dogs and then 12 mile journey back to their owners.

One person said: “Their journey could be the premise for a movie. The Golden Retriever positioned itself closest to traffic to shield the others. The Corgi kept checking back to ensure no one was left behind. The German shepherd, showing natural leadership, remained central like a general.”

“This is an epic story, the canine equivalent of Xenophon’s Anabasis, when 10,000 Greek hoplites made a perilous journey back to the Black Sea from Persia,” someone else said. “In the centuries to come, doggy bards will sing of their heroism.”

“Dogs exemplify loyalty to their companions; humans who harm them show far less humanity,” another person wrote.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: News Social Media Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum
Latest

A university student’s guide to the perfect spring day in Birmingham

Bella Avanzato

Romanticising Brum one spring day at a time

MAFS UK and Channel Nine issue touching statements following death of Mel Schilling

Hayley Soen

‘Mel went far beyond being a fantastic presenter, she was a friend’

‘I can’t stop crying’: Jewish student speaks out about anti-semitism at Exeter University

Lauren Adams

‘I’m sure I’d have had a better time at university if I kept my Jewish identity a secret’

Alan Ritchson neighbour happened fight video

Here’s what Alan Ritchson and his neighbour say really happened in *that* viral fight video

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I did push him’

MAFS Mel Schilling

The heartbreaking final post MAFS’ Mel Schilling shared before her death was a tragic update

Hayley Soen

The MAFS expert has died aged 54

Inside Leonid Radvinsky’s family life and huge transformation of OnlyFans, as he dies aged 43

Hebe Hancock

He turned the platform into a global giant

Myron’s ex from Louis Theroux’s doc teases what the relationship was really like, and it’s awful

Kieran Galpin

She’s now in a new (and better) relationship

Here’s the truth behind *that* viral video of Love Island’s Samie and Tyrique looking cosy

Ellissa Bain

It comes just weeks after she split from Ciaran

Jack Harlow finally reveals why he named new album Monica after slur allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been waiting for this

Bec on MAFS Australia 2026

Bec clarifies what *really* happened when she called fellow MAFS Australia bride Gia vile slur

Hayley Soen

‘I stared at her with evil eyes’

A university student’s guide to the perfect spring day in Birmingham

Bella Avanzato

Romanticising Brum one spring day at a time

MAFS UK and Channel Nine issue touching statements following death of Mel Schilling

Hayley Soen

‘Mel went far beyond being a fantastic presenter, she was a friend’

‘I can’t stop crying’: Jewish student speaks out about anti-semitism at Exeter University

Lauren Adams

‘I’m sure I’d have had a better time at university if I kept my Jewish identity a secret’

Alan Ritchson neighbour happened fight video

Here’s what Alan Ritchson and his neighbour say really happened in *that* viral fight video

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I did push him’

MAFS Mel Schilling

The heartbreaking final post MAFS’ Mel Schilling shared before her death was a tragic update

Hayley Soen

The MAFS expert has died aged 54

Inside Leonid Radvinsky’s family life and huge transformation of OnlyFans, as he dies aged 43

Hebe Hancock

He turned the platform into a global giant

Myron’s ex from Louis Theroux’s doc teases what the relationship was really like, and it’s awful

Kieran Galpin

She’s now in a new (and better) relationship

Here’s the truth behind *that* viral video of Love Island’s Samie and Tyrique looking cosy

Ellissa Bain

It comes just weeks after she split from Ciaran

Jack Harlow finally reveals why he named new album Monica after slur allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been waiting for this

Bec on MAFS Australia 2026

Bec clarifies what *really* happened when she called fellow MAFS Australia bride Gia vile slur

Hayley Soen

‘I stared at her with evil eyes’