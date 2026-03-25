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This secret iPhone feature is a total lifesaver when using your phone on car journeys

It’s been around for years but nobody knows about it

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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There’s nothing more annoying than wanting to watch TikToks or scroll through Instagram to pass the time on a long car journey, but not being able to because it makes you feel sick. If you get motion sickness, this iPhone feature will change your life.

Feeling unwell when using your phone as a car passenger is a very normal thing that happens to loads of people because of a sensory conflict. Basically, your eyes focus on the still screen while your inner ear senses movement from the car, and it makes you feel sick.

You probably had no idea, but Apple cleverly launched a feature called Vehicle Motion Cues in 2024 which completely stops this from happening by putting little dots around the edge of your screen that don’t interfere with what you’re doing on your iPhone.

These dots slowly move around the screen, which lets your eyes know the vehicle is moving and aligns them with your inner ear, stopping this sensory conflict that makes you feel unwell. Clever, right?

@tailormadetech

iOS 18 Features Part 21: Reduce Motion Sickness 🚗 #tailormadetech #apple #ios18 #ios18features #ios18update #ios18tricks #ios18news

♬ BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

Here’s how to switch on Vehicle Motion Cues on an iPhone

  1. Open Settings on your iPhone
  2. Tap “Accessibility”
  3. Press “Motion”
  4. Click “Vehicle Motion Cues”
  5. Choose “On” or “Automatic”

If you click “Automatic,” the dots will automatically appear every time your iPhone detects that you are in a car. The dots will then disappear when this motion stops. If you click “On” they will stay on all the time.

You can also add it to your iPhone’s Control Centre

If you want to quickly turn on Vehicle Motion Cues when you get into a car, it’s best to add it to your Control Centre. Here’s how to do it.

  1. Swipe down on your screen to open the Control Centre
  2. Hold down on the screen to bring up the “Edit” screen
  3. Click “Add a Control”
  4. Search “Vehicle Motion Cues”
  5. Click on the circle to add it to your Control Centre

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Featured image credit: Apple

More on: Apple iPhone Technology
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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