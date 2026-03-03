Right, what is the new Instagram feature Secret Friends and why are we all on Selena Gomez’s?

6 hours ago

You might have woken up today and seen you’ve been added to a “Secret Friends Only” list on Instagram, by the one and only Selena Gomez. Not something you expected to see. It’s a new feature, and as with any new feature on Insta, people are confused.

When you go on Selena’s profile, you might have noticed some of her stories have a yellow circle around them. It’s not too different to when someone has been added to “Close Friends” and the Instagram story bubble changes to green, to indicate this is a story shared with those people only. However, this new colour represents her “Secret Friends” list. It all sounds very exclusive.

What is Secret Friends on Instagram?

Sorry to tell you, but this doesn’t appear to be some new fun feature we’re all going to get. It more looks like a PR tool. The only people who seem to have the feature are: Selena, and her husband Benny Blanco and his friends, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco. What do they have in common? A want to promote new podcast, Friends Keep Secrets.

The podcast is hosted by Benny, Lil Dicky (Dave Burd) and Dave’s wide, Kristin. The pilot episode was released last week.

Selena gave away that it was all promotional, when she used the Instagram feature. “Hey guys, welcome to my Secret Friends. If you want more secrets, go here,” she said on the story post, and she then pointed to a tag leading to the Friends Keep Secrets podcast page.

As long as Benny doesn’t get his stinky, dirty feet out on the podcast, I might *might* give it a go. Anyway, for now, it’s just celebs setting up cool things to promote their businesses. We can’t actually use the feature ourselves. Boo!

