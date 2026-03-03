The Tab

Right, what is the new Instagram feature Secret Friends and why are we all on Selena Gomez’s?

Have I… made it?

Hayley Soen | Trends

You might have woken up today and seen you’ve been added to a “Secret Friends Only” list on Instagram, by the one and only Selena Gomez. Not something you expected to see. It’s a new feature, and as with any new feature on Insta, people are confused.

When you go on Selena’s profile, you might have noticed some of her stories have a yellow circle around them. It’s not too different to when someone has been added to “Close Friends” and the Instagram story bubble changes to green, to indicate this is a story shared with those people only. However, this new colour represents her “Secret Friends” list. It all sounds very exclusive.

Secret Friends Only on Instagram with Selena Gomez

What is Secret Friends on Instagram?

Sorry to tell you, but this doesn’t appear to be some new fun feature we’re all going to get. It more looks like a PR tool. The only people who seem to have the feature are: Selena, and her husband Benny Blanco and his friends, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco. What do they have in common? A want to promote new podcast, Friends Keep Secrets.

The podcast is hosted by Benny, Lil Dicky (Dave Burd) and Dave’s wide, Kristin. The pilot episode was released last week.

Selena gave away that it was all promotional, when she used the Instagram feature. “Hey guys, welcome to my Secret Friends. If you want more secrets, go here,” she said on the story post, and she then pointed to a tag leading to the Friends Keep Secrets podcast page.

As long as Benny doesn’t get his stinky, dirty feet out on the podcast, I might *might* give it a go. Anyway, for now, it’s just celebs setting up cool things to promote their businesses. We can’t actually use the feature ourselves. Boo!

MAFS UK was ‘relentless’ and ‘I fell into a depression’ says Keye, six months on from show

Hayley Soen

‘Nothing prepared me for MAFS’

love island tom and molly wedding plans

All Stars victors Tom and Molly detail which Love Islanders are involved with their wedding

Claudia Cox

We know who definitely won’t get an invite

Ryan Murphy savagely responds to Love Story controversy after Kennedy family calls him out

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He did not hold back

Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

All the juicy Tom Holland and Zendaya updates as her mum reacts to wedding news

Kieran Galpin

Zendaya’s mum Claire has addressed the news on Instagram

Bridgerton bath scene filmed

Bridgerton stars reveal exactly how Sophie and Benedict’s raunchy bath scene was filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

It led to a painful medical aftermath

The ultimate guide on how to spot a Durham student outside the university bubble

Josephine White

We do tend to stand out

What’s really going on with Jim Carrey, after his rare Paris appearance at César Awards

Hebe Hancock

I’m a bit scared of him

royal holloway student easiest uk universities get into

The 30 downright easiest UK universities to get into in 2026, according to the offer rate

Claudia Cox

Some Russell Group unis are even on this list

Japan zoo shares another major update on Punch the viral monkey and it’s finally good news!

Ellissa Bain

Things are looking up for him

Bridgerton showrunner wants Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor back and reveals talks with them

Hayley Soen

Guys, I think this is actually happening

