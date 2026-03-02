Benny Blanco gets his hairy toes out as he reveals grim reason for yucky viral feet

5 hours ago

The Benny Blanco poor hygiene passport got another stamp this month after his dirty, filthy feet went viral on Twitter and TikTok.

Launching a podcast called Friends Keep Secrets alongside his friends, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, Benny Blanco sat down to talk about the news, music, film, and… Hitler? The actual content of the podcast was grossly overshadowed by his filthy feet, and by filthy, I mean pitch black, caked in grime, and in full view of the camera.

“Stop putting that nasty f**king photo of Benny Blanco cheesing with dirty ass feet onto my feed I’m gonna puke bro, look like a dirt cloud be following him everywhere he goes,” one person reacted with.

It sparked a new wave of people calling for Selena Gomez to divorce him, but she seemed totally chill with it as she admitted: “I fall more and more in love with you every day my love.”

Benny Blanco has now addressed his dirty feet

Sitting down on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco fully blamed his dirty feed on his friend’s house.

“Wait, wait, wait, first of all: It’s the facility’s fault, not mine,” he argued, pointing to Lil Dicky. “The floors are disgusting. I have great feet, hold on.”

benny blanco addressing his dirty feet controversy 😭 why is he kinda funny pic.twitter.com/sXsWXfhrJw — . (@selovelenaa) February 27, 2026

He then proceeded to get his toes out on national TV, asking the cameraman to zoom in on his feet. At this point, Lil Dicky pointed out that it was the first day of filming and camera crews were going in and out of the property, hence the dirt.

“You should get an OnlyFans for that thing,” Jimmy said, earning a “thank you” from Benny, who was showing off his “foot afro.”

Though you might consider the matter settled, people on Twitter questioned why he wasn’t wearing socks or shoes in the first place.

“But why was he barefoot if he knew he was going to be on camera? Sounds to me like something that could’ve been one hundred per cent avoided,” someone wrote.

Others were seemingly turned to the dark side with his comments, as one person explained: “Honestly, Benny’s sense of humour is his best quality. He knows exactly what people are saying and just leans into it. That’s why he’s winning.”

“The way he addressed it so casually?? I’m crying. Lowkey iconic idc,” someone else said.

Featured image credit: YouTube and ABC