Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco gets his hairy toes out as he reveals grim reason for yucky viral feet

The cover-up is worse than the crime

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

The Benny Blanco poor hygiene passport got another stamp this month after his dirty, filthy feet went viral on Twitter and TikTok.

Launching a podcast called Friends Keep Secrets alongside his friends, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, Benny Blanco sat down to talk about the news, music, film, and… Hitler? The actual content of the podcast was grossly overshadowed by his filthy feet, and by filthy, I mean pitch black, caked in grime, and in full view of the camera.

“Stop putting that nasty f**king photo of Benny Blanco cheesing with dirty ass feet onto my feed I’m gonna puke bro, look like a dirt cloud be following him everywhere he goes,” one person reacted with.

It sparked a new wave of people calling for Selena Gomez to divorce him, but she seemed totally chill with it as she admitted: “I fall more and more in love with you every day my love.”

Feet

Credit: Friends Keep Secrets

Benny Blanco has now addressed his dirty feet

Sitting down on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco fully blamed his dirty feed on his friend’s house.

“Wait, wait, wait, first of all: It’s the facility’s fault, not mine,” he argued, pointing to Lil Dicky. “The floors are disgusting. I have great feet, hold on.”

He then proceeded to get his toes out on national TV, asking the cameraman to zoom in on his feet. At this point, Lil Dicky pointed out that it was the first day of filming and camera crews were going in and out of the property, hence the dirt.

“You should get an OnlyFans for that thing,” Jimmy said, earning a “thank you” from Benny, who was showing off his “foot afro.”

Though you might consider the matter settled, people on Twitter questioned why he wasn’t wearing socks or shoes in the first place.

Friends Keep Secrets

Credit: Friends Keep Secrets

“But why was he barefoot if he knew he was going to be on camera? Sounds to me like something that could’ve been one hundred per cent avoided,” someone wrote.

Others were seemingly turned to the dark side with his comments, as one person explained: “Honestly, Benny’s sense of humour is his best quality. He knows exactly what people are saying and just leans into it. That’s why he’s winning.”

“The way he addressed it so casually?? I’m crying. Lowkey iconic idc,” someone else said.

Featured image credit: YouTube and ABC

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

Research project tackling violence against women to be led by Manchester University

Rebecca Pattni

The university’s interdisciplinary team has been awarded £625,000 for the project

