The Tab
instagram instants

Instagram just launched a feature like BeReal and it’s catching loads of people out

Instagram Instants sends a photo to all your followers

Francesca Eke | Trends

If you’ve ever sent a rogue Bitmoji or swiped up on a stranger’s Story by accident, you’re going to hate what I have to say next. Instagram has launched yet another feature called Instants, a way to send a quick snap to followers without the meticulous pruning and filtering saved for the grid.

Why’s that problematic, you ask? Well, for a few people who’ve been graced with the update it’s been nothing but chaos since it landed on the app. Multiple curious users claimed they took a look at the feature to see what it is and ended up sending a rogue selfie to all their followers by mistake. Some people even did it twice.

So, here’s what Instagram Instants are and how they work

@flourishwithhan

Have you got the update with the new Instagram Instants? Keep an eye out for the next few days as I drop some ways you can use it in your ecommerce brand! #instagramupdate #instagranewfeature #ecommercebusiness #ecommercetips #aussiesmallbusiness

♬ original sound – Han (Ecommerce Strategist)🌸

The new camera feature is designed to be used for sharing quick or casual videos, similar to BeReal or Beam. It’s a quick snap, sent to people you follow who also follow you.

Unlike BeReal though, the photo is only viewable once.

The feature actually used to be called “shots” and was basically the same. So something is clearly going down in Instagram HQ.

According to TikTok, the feature looks like it rolled out earlier last year in other countries so we are technically behind the curve.

How to find it

The Instagram Instants feature can be found by following these steps:

  1. Go to the messages tabs of Instagram
  2. Look for a new pull tab icon at the bottom right
  3. Tap the icon – voilà

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok @jonahcruzmanzano

More on: Instagram Social Media Technology Trends Viral
Francesca Eke | Trends

Read Next

fewer instagram likes algorithm

The actual reason you get fewer likes on Instagram than you used to, explained

This is how to watch Instagram Reels on your TV, as the new feature launches this week

instagram screenshot dm

Right, here’s the truth: Does Instagram really notify you about DM screenshots?

Latest

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Durham, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

‘This is a really exciting development that will bring benefits to mental health services and the mental health of people across the South West and beyond’

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Durham, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

‘This is a really exciting development that will bring benefits to mental health services and the mental health of people across the South West and beyond’