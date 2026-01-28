Instagram just launched a feature like BeReal and it’s catching loads of people out

4 hours ago

If you’ve ever sent a rogue Bitmoji or swiped up on a stranger’s Story by accident, you’re going to hate what I have to say next. Instagram has launched yet another feature called Instants, a way to send a quick snap to followers without the meticulous pruning and filtering saved for the grid.

Why’s that problematic, you ask? Well, for a few people who’ve been graced with the update it’s been nothing but chaos since it landed on the app. Multiple curious users claimed they took a look at the feature to see what it is and ended up sending a rogue selfie to all their followers by mistake. Some people even did it twice.

So, here’s what Instagram Instants are and how they work

The new camera feature is designed to be used for sharing quick or casual videos, similar to BeReal or Beam. It’s a quick snap, sent to people you follow who also follow you.

Unlike BeReal though, the photo is only viewable once.

The feature actually used to be called “shots” and was basically the same. So something is clearly going down in Instagram HQ.

According to TikTok, the feature looks like it rolled out earlier last year in other countries so we are technically behind the curve.

How to find it

The Instagram Instants feature can be found by following these steps:

Go to the messages tabs of Instagram Look for a new pull tab icon at the bottom right Tap the icon – voilà