McDonald’s CEO is getting brutally dragged after a video of him trying his own burger went viral

Is the big bite in the room with us?

1 hour ago

The CEO of McDonald’s, Chris Kempczinski, is getting brutally dragged after a very awkward video of him trying one of the chain’s burgers went viral.

Last month, the McDonald’s CEO posted a short video on Instagram where he tried the company’s Big Arch burger for the camera. The burger has already been popular in places like the United Kingdom and Ireland, and it has recently launched in the United States as a limited-time menu item.

In the clip, Kempczinski holds the burger up to the camera and talks viewers through it. He explains that it comes with two beef patties, three slices of cheese, crispy onions, pickles, lettuce and a tangy sauce, all inside a sesame and poppy seed bun.

At one point he even laughs and says he’s not sure “how to attack it” because there’s so much going on. Then he takes a bite and says, “That’s a big bite for a Big Arch.”

He continues by saying the burger is “distinctively McDonald’s” and adds, “Only McDonald’s could do this type of burger… it’s a delicious product.”

And now people have started roasting him. Loads of viewers said the video felt awkward and stiff, with some joking that the CEO looked like someone who doesn’t actually eat burgers very often.

He don’t even wanna eat his own “product”

The McDonald’s CEO took a bite of that burger like Squidward when he tried a crabby patty 📷📷 pic.twitter.com/4FuheqJa7h — : Just-a-living: man. (@living_lad) March 3, 2026

One person joked in the comments, “What a delicious product my fellow humans!” Another wrote, “What a great ad for Burger King.” And someone else added, “He acts like he’s never seen a burger before. Impressed by sesame seeds.”

Meanwhile, quite a few people said the word “product” made the whole thing sound strange. “It scares me when you call food ‘product’,” one viewer commented. Another joked, “That’s a nice looking product, I’ll take two units please.” Someone else added, “Just call it a burger, not a product.”

The clip quickly racked up millions of views, and people continued picking apart little details in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Kempczinski (@chrisk_mcd)

For example, some viewers even noticed that the fries box next to him didn’t look completely full, which sparked another mini debate about portion sizes at McDonald’s.

Kempczinski has been CEO of McDonald’s since 2019 after joining the company’s strategy team in 2015. Before that, he worked at PepsiCo and Kraft Foods in senior roles. Interestingly, he once said in an interview that he actually eats McDonald’s food twice a day. He also runs around 50 miles a week to stay fit.

Still, that hasn’t stopped people from joking that the video looked like the first time he had ever held a burger.

