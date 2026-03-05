Beckham drama rages on as David and Victoria share brutal posts ignoring Brooklyn’s request

2 hours ago

It’s been months since the fallout between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham spilled out into the public eye, but the situation hasn’t exactly cooled down, as David and Victoria have both posted birthday tributes to Brooklyn on Instagram, even though he reportedly asked them not to mention him publicly.

Brooklyn turned 27 on March 4, and both of his parents marked the day with throwback photos on Instagram stories.

David shared a picture of himself and Victoria smiling in a swimming pool with a young Brooklyn between them. Alongside it, he wrote, “27 today” with a teary-eyed emoji, adding, “We love you x.” He then posted a second black-and-white photo of himself with his son, writing, “Happy Birthday Bust,” followed by a pink heart. He added, “Love you x.”

“Buster” is actually Brooklyn’s childhood nickname, something David has even had tattooed on his neck.

Victoria also reshared the pool photo, writing, “Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much.” She followed it with another image of herself holding Brooklyn as a baby, adding, “Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much.”

On the surface, the posts looked like fairly typical birthday tributes.

But Brooklyn reportedly asked them not to mention him publicly

Brooklyn had already tried to set some strict boundaries with his parents months earlier. According to sources, he sent them a legal letter towards the end of last summer asking that all communication go through lawyers. He also reportedly requested that they not tag him or reference him on social media.

One source said, “The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately not publicly.”

They also stressed that it wasn’t meant as a threat, explaining, “To be clear, this was a request via lawyers, not a direct legal threat.”

However, Brooklyn felt those wishes weren’t being respected. At one point, Victoria liked an Instagram video he posted of himself cooking chicken. According to the same source, that interaction was seen as crossing the boundary he had set.

“A breach of the legal letter was the reason why Brooklyn blocked his parents online after mum Victoria ‘liked’ a roast chicken video he shared,” the source claimed.

Within 48 hours, Brooklyn had blocked his parents and siblings on Instagram.

His brother Cruz Beckham later clarified online that the family hadn’t unfollowed Brooklyn; he had blocked them first.

He has already mocked their ‘performative’ social media posts

Of course, the situation escalated earlier this year when Brooklyn shared a long statement on Instagram stories about his relationship with his family.

In the post, he claimed public image had always played a big role in the family dynamic. He wrote, “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

He went on to accuse them of pushing misleading stories in the media, adding, “Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”

At the end, he wrote, “My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

Now, he is reportedly unhappy about the birthday posts

Given everything that’s happened, sources say Brooklyn hasn’t taken the birthday tributes particularly well. According to reports, he is “disheartened” by the posts.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, “These are the exact type of performative public actions that Brooklyn has been trying to put an end to, to no avail.”

So, things still seem very much unresolved. And Brooklyn hasn’t responded to the birthday posts yet.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Richard Young/Shutterstock.