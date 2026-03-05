The Tab
lily allen west end girl tour wearing a dress then david harbour

Here’s exactly what’s written on Lily Allen’s ‘revenge dress’ that links to David Harbour

She literally came with receipts

Claudia Cox | News

The internet is obsessed with the “revenge dress” that Lily Allen wears on her West End Girl tour. The dress has lots of hidden meanings, including writing which seems to be a dig at her ex David Harbour. Here’s a detailed look at exactly what writing and receipts are on Lily Allen’s “revenge dress”, and how they could link to David Harbour.

The “revenge dress” has a really long fabric train. During the performance of 4chan Stan, Lily unwraps herself from it, until she’s left wearing shorts and a Self-Portrait bodysuit. As the dress unravels, the audience glimpses different written phrases that are printed on the material.

 

The dress also has receipts from Bergdorf Goodman. That’s a very fancy department store in New York. The shop is name-dropped in the song 4chan Stan. During the first verse, Lily describes finding receipts of gifts which her partner bought for other women.

The song goes: “I went through your bedside drawer / You know I’ve never been inclined to have to do that before / Never been Bergdorf’s / But you took someone there shopping on May 24 / You bought her a handbag.”

@zaragladman

#lilyallen #westendgirl

♬ original sound – Zara Gladman

The fabric also has a mock-up receipt for a huge meal at a tequila bar in New York, dated to March 2026. Somebody supposedly managed to spend $846.71 on four different types of cocktail, Corona beer, tequila shots, five types of tacos, two quesadillas, enchiladas, a burrito bowl, fajitas, churros and flans. Layered on top of the receipt are the lyrics: “And you don’t want her thinking that you cheat on your wife.”

Audience members have also spotted text about earrings, and a receipt for them.

@jckptn

paws were UP iykyk x #lilyallen #ladygaga #paparazzi #westendgirl #fyp

♬ original sound – Jackson | Vinyls & Concerts

The dress also features lyrics from the song P*ssy Palace, in Lily’s handwriting. “Go to the apartment in the West Village instead” runs along the front of the dress.

Lily Allen told Vogue her album West End Girl was “inspired by what went on in the relationship” with her ex-husband David Harbour, but wasn’t “all gospel”.

David Harbour hasn’t outright denied cheating on Lily Allen. In a GQ interview in 2025, he said rumours about his relationship with her were “all based on hysterical hyperbole”.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured images via @lilyallen and by James Shaw/Shutterstock.

More on: Celebrity David Harbour Music Viral
Claudia Cox | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

David Harbour Lily Allen confirms boyfriend

A year after her messy divorce from David Harbour, Lily Allen confirms she has a new boyfriend

stranger things cast friends noah schnapp millie bobby brown charlie heaton natalia dyer

A forensic investigation into which Stranger Things stars are *actually* friends in 2026

Two months later, ‘real life Madeline’ brutally spills what really happened with David Harbour

Latest
View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHUANDO TAN 陈传多 (@chuando_chuandoandfrey)

‘Vampire’ model goes viral on huge birthday, because people can’t believe his real age

Kieran Galpin

He predates the literal internet, but looks about 18

‘Red flag on fire’: Therapist analyses Love Is Blind’s Alex, and Ashley dodged a bullet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Big yikes from me

McDonald’s CEO dragged burger video

McDonald’s CEO is getting brutally dragged after a video of him trying his own burger went viral

Suchismita Ghosh

Is the big bite in the room with us?

Bridgerton’s infamous steamiest ever scene was added on purpose as a ‘f**k you’ moment

Hebe Hancock

It’s actually so iconic

This tiny detail in Bridgerton wedding scene proves exact moment Benedict fell for Sophie

Ellissa Bain

Their love story is epic

In honour of International Women’s Day, here are six inspiring women who studied in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Who knew that Mischief was once (probably) home to a famous footballer?

lily allen west end girl tour wearing a dress then david harbour

Here’s exactly what’s written on Lily Allen’s ‘revenge dress’ that links to David Harbour

Claudia Cox

She literally came with receipts

Brooklyn Beckham David Victoria posts

Beckham drama rages on as David and Victoria share brutal posts ignoring Brooklyn’s request

Suchismita Ghosh

He has mocked their ‘performative’ social media posts

December 10 brutally dragged by X Factor finalist after controversial BRITs appearance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘What a time to be alive’

Hudson

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson makes filthy comments about Connor, and now the internet is sweating

Kieran Galpin

This man is perpetually thirsty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHUANDO TAN 陈传多 (@chuando_chuandoandfrey)

‘Vampire’ model goes viral on huge birthday, because people can’t believe his real age

Kieran Galpin

He predates the literal internet, but looks about 18

‘Red flag on fire’: Therapist analyses Love Is Blind’s Alex, and Ashley dodged a bullet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Big yikes from me

McDonald’s CEO dragged burger video

McDonald’s CEO is getting brutally dragged after a video of him trying his own burger went viral

Suchismita Ghosh

Is the big bite in the room with us?

Bridgerton’s infamous steamiest ever scene was added on purpose as a ‘f**k you’ moment

Hebe Hancock

It’s actually so iconic

This tiny detail in Bridgerton wedding scene proves exact moment Benedict fell for Sophie

Ellissa Bain

Their love story is epic

In honour of International Women’s Day, here are six inspiring women who studied in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Who knew that Mischief was once (probably) home to a famous footballer?

lily allen west end girl tour wearing a dress then david harbour

Here’s exactly what’s written on Lily Allen’s ‘revenge dress’ that links to David Harbour

Claudia Cox

She literally came with receipts

Brooklyn Beckham David Victoria posts

Beckham drama rages on as David and Victoria share brutal posts ignoring Brooklyn’s request

Suchismita Ghosh

He has mocked their ‘performative’ social media posts

December 10 brutally dragged by X Factor finalist after controversial BRITs appearance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘What a time to be alive’

Hudson

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson makes filthy comments about Connor, and now the internet is sweating

Kieran Galpin

This man is perpetually thirsty