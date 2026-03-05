Here’s exactly what’s written on Lily Allen’s ‘revenge dress’ that links to David Harbour

2 hours ago

The internet is obsessed with the “revenge dress” that Lily Allen wears on her West End Girl tour. The dress has lots of hidden meanings, including writing which seems to be a dig at her ex David Harbour. Here’s a detailed look at exactly what writing and receipts are on Lily Allen’s “revenge dress”, and how they could link to David Harbour.

The “revenge dress” has a really long fabric train. During the performance of 4chan Stan, Lily unwraps herself from it, until she’s left wearing shorts and a Self-Portrait bodysuit. As the dress unravels, the audience glimpses different written phrases that are printed on the material.

just lily allen singing while wrapped in the receipts of things her husband bought for other women pic.twitter.com/lqf17VuuNH — fagonetta (@fagonetta) March 3, 2026

The dress also has receipts from Bergdorf Goodman. That’s a very fancy department store in New York. The shop is name-dropped in the song 4chan Stan. During the first verse, Lily describes finding receipts of gifts which her partner bought for other women.

The song goes: “I went through your bedside drawer / You know I’ve never been inclined to have to do that before / Never been Bergdorf’s / But you took someone there shopping on May 24 / You bought her a handbag.”

The fabric also has a mock-up receipt for a huge meal at a tequila bar in New York, dated to March 2026. Somebody supposedly managed to spend $846.71 on four different types of cocktail, Corona beer, tequila shots, five types of tacos, two quesadillas, enchiladas, a burrito bowl, fajitas, churros and flans. Layered on top of the receipt are the lyrics: “And you don’t want her thinking that you cheat on your wife.”

Audience members have also spotted text about earrings, and a receipt for them.

The dress also features lyrics from the song P*ssy Palace, in Lily’s handwriting. “Go to the apartment in the West Village instead” runs along the front of the dress.

Lily Allen told Vogue her album West End Girl was “inspired by what went on in the relationship” with her ex-husband David Harbour, but wasn’t “all gospel”.

David Harbour hasn’t outright denied cheating on Lily Allen. In a GQ interview in 2025, he said rumours about his relationship with her were “all based on hysterical hyperbole”.

