December 10 brutally dragged by X Factor finalist after controversial BRITs appearance

‘What a time to be alive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

An X Factor contestant has dragged Simon Cowell’s boy band December 10 in a brutal public call-out after their first appearance at the BRIT Awards.

Simon Cowell handpicked December 10 in the Netflix talent show The Next Act to be the next One Direction or Little Mix. The boy band is made up of seven members who made it through Simon’s gruelling audition process. After much hype for their first single Run My Way had a pretty lukewarm reception, debuting at number 68 on the UK charts. In comparison, One Direction’s first ever single What Makes You Beautiful debuted at number one back in 2011, and even got to number four on the US charts.

Despite these underwhelming numbers, December 10 was able to secure red carpet access to the BRIT Awards and was spotted happily posing for pictures alongside other huge celebrities. This seemed to irk an X Factor contestant, Jaymi Hensley from boy band Union J.

In a public Instagram post, Jaymi shaded the band while highlighting Union J’s success compared to December 10.

“No shade but love how a band who had four top 10 singles, a top 10 debut album, outsold Ed Sheeran on their last single and actually had a member who went to the Brit school were never invited to the @brits,” Jaymi said.

He added: “But a band who peaked at No. 68 after a Netflix doc are on the red carpet! What a time to be alive lol.”

Union J were active for around the same amount of time as One Direction, coming in fourth place in the 2012 season of The X Factor and reaching number six with their most popular song, Carry You. They split up back in 2016, had a bit of a reunion in 22022, but then called it quits again in 2023.

None of the December 10 members has publicly responded to this dig, which is probably for the best, seeing as they just got out of their last boy-band feud controversy. December 10’s second-ever single Angel comes out tomorrow, ahead of the release of their first album.

Featured image via Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

