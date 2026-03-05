‘Vampire’ model goes viral on huge birthday, because people can’t believe his real age

He predates the literal internet, but looks about 18

People on Twitter are obsessed with this former model turned photographer, Chuando Tan, in part because of his shocking age that seems to defy scientific explanation.

People have been hunting for the fountain of youth for centuries, and while Instagram filters might be the next best thing, this guy knows the real secret!

Who is Chuando Tan, and how old is he?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHUANDO TAN 陈传多 (@chuando_chuandoandfrey)

This viral story started earlier this week when Chuando Tan celebrated his 60th birthday. Yes, you read that correctly: He really is 60-years-old.

“Today, on my 60th birthday, I am reminded that time is the only real wealth. Each sunrise arrives as an inheritance, not a guarantee. I am grateful to stand on this Earth still. The wiser path now is simple: return daily to nature and sunlight, and align myself with what endures,” he wrote on Instagram.

The internet was too stunned to speak.

“I thought y’all were lying but this man is actually SIXTY years old …..and those pictures are recent,” one person wrote.

I need to see his birth certificate https://t.co/0OJ07gHZ59 — gritty’s burner (#tradetippett) (@letsgoflyairs) March 4, 2026

Another said: “Now THIS is the type of fine af vampire I’d risk everyone’s lives to let into the juke joint gang! not even sorry!”

Simply put, our brains just can’t comprehend Chuando Tan’s real age. Visibly, he looks in his early 20s, maybe younger, but he was actually born in 1966. That’s twenty years before the Berlin Wall fell, two decades before the invention of the internet, and 30 years before the death of Princess Diana.

For perspective, Chuando is eight years older than Robbie Williams, 10 years older than David Beckham, and only 20 years younger than Donald Trump.

He was a model, but now works as a photographer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHUANDO TAN 陈传多 (@chuando_chuandoandfrey)

Hailing from Singapore, Chuando Tan began his career back in the 1980s. He worked as a model, on account of his stunning features, before trying his hand at singing in the ’90s. Now, he’s a full-time fashion photographer, content creator, and influencer.

It’s not surprising he’s got 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

When it comes to his personal life, not a lot is known. He’s not married, doesn’t have any kids, and seems to live an awe-inspiring life of travel, modelling, and a touch of acting.

What are the secrets to his ageless beauty? You already know the answer

Most of us would love some kind of magic pill for ageless beauty, but as we know, there are no shortcuts to perfection. As with most cases, Chuando Tan puts his age-defying looks down to a few factors: Sleep, diet, and exercise.

“The activities that you do during the day should be equal to the calories that you burn during that day – as simple as that. And the amount of food that you consume during the day is equal to the calories that you put in your body,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHUANDO TAN 陈传多 (@chuando_chuandoandfrey)

In one interview, he detailed a typical meal plan. For breakfast, it’s sometimes protein shakes or oatmeal with eggs, honey, and avocado. Lunch and Dinner are similarly healthy, consisting of steamed or grilled chicken or fish with broth and rice. Alcohol, smoking, coffee, and sugary drinks are firmly off the menu.

Known as “ageless model”, Chuando admitted there’s a lot of pressure to look as youthful as possible.

“I do feel the pressure. Because, deep inside I know I’m not that young. I’m ageing,” he said, stating he doesn’t want to cultivate an image of being “forever young.”

Well, he failed at that because I’m still staring.

Featured image credit: Chuando Tan/Instagram