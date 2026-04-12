Man arrested after woman raped in Hyde Park

The incident took place at 10pm on Autumn Avenue

1 hour ago

A man has been arrested following the rape of a woman in Hyde Park, Leeds.

The offence took place on April 9th, the woman was reported to be walking through Hyde Park at around 10pm when she was approached by the offender on Autumn Avenue.

West Yorkshire Police are asking members of the public to come forward if they are aware of any information about this incident.

Detective Inspector Tom Crossfill of Leeds CID has said:

“I would like to appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious in or around Autumn Avenue last night, which would assist in our investigation, to please come forward.”

A full statement from West Yorkshire Police says: “We’re appealing for witnesses following the rape of a woman in Leeds last night.

“The incident happened at around 10 pm in the city’s Hyde Park area. The victim was walking to a nearby show when she was approached by a man on Autumn Avenue who proceeded to attack her.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody. The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.

“We have arrested a man aged in his thirties in connection with the offence and he is currently in custody.”

Those who may have witnessed the incident or have supporting information which may help the investigation can alert West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or accessing West Yorkshire Police’s live chat quoting reference 13260200509.

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Featured image via Unspalsh.