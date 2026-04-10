Leeds Trinity University students ordered to pay back maintenance loans given in error

2 hours ago

Students at Leeds Trinity University are among 22,000 who have been told to pay back the maintenance loan they received by mistake.

The issue spans 15 universities, including Oxford Brookes, Southampton Solent and London Metropolitan University.

All the affected students were studying weekend courses, some of which were supplemented by online teaching during the week. These courses are commonly offered to permit students to balance their studies with other commitments such as work and childcare.

Leeds Trinity University runs a range of both full-time and part-time courses, with some part-time courses taking place over weekend sessions.

Students reportedly received letters from the Student Loans Company (SLC) telling them that these courses had never been eligible for maintenance loans or childcare grants, but that this funding had been issued to them in error.

As this is classified as an overpayment, the students are now being expected to repay this money out of their own pockets. According to the BBC, they have also had their funding halted by the SLC, leaving some struggling to cover costs and repay what they owe.

The SLC has reassured affected students that they will be supported in the repayment process, with affordable repayment plans being issued where necessary.

Students on distance learning courses are not eligible to receive maintenance loans. According to SLC regulations, weekend-only attendance courses fall into this category.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “I have long been clear about our commitment to crack down on university franchising arrangements that do not deliver for their students and abuse the system. I will always prioritise protecting students and safeguarding taxpayers’ money.

“This is not students’ fault. Too many organisations have let their students down, through either incompetence or abuse of the system. Many of these organisations lack the necessary governance and oversight to properly implement clear guidance. Others have used this loophole as another opportunity to abuse public money.

“Either way, this is not the standard I expect from our world-class university sector. Universities must take immediate action to support students who will face financial difficulties as a result.”

The impacted universities released a joint statement, saying: “We are extremely concerned that thousands of maintenance loan payments to students across the country have been abruptly blocked.