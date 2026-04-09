‘It’s rage-bait’: Students sign petition against pro-life society at Leeds University

Students For Life Leeds is now a registered society on the LUU website

1 hour ago

Over 3000 people have signed a petition against allowing an anti-abortion society on Leeds University campus.

Leeds University Union (LUU) began internal debates about allowing a new society to form, with its main focus being “pro-life” beliefs.

As of 28th March 2026, Students For Life Leeds is registered as a society on the Leeds University Union website.

In response to this, the university’s Reproductive Rights society launched a petition “to demonstrate to Leeds University Union that there is not a substantial demonstrated demand for a anti-abortion society on our campus.”

The proposed society is be part of the group Students for Life Action, an international group that advocates for pro-life regulation and healthcare laws.

This comes at an already tense time for the debate about reproductive freedom in the UK. Only this month, the House of Lords agreed to back the idea of the amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, a 164-year-old law that means police forces can still investigate a performed abortion. This amendment was introduced by MP Tonia Antoniazzi in 2025.

Abortion laws have also been challenged by Reform UK’s leader, Nigel Farage, who has expressed his disapproval of the current policy allows a termination of pregnancy up to 24 weeks, labelling them as “utterly ludicrous.”

The question of whether pro-life societies should be allowed onto university campuses has been a topic of debate in recent years. In 2024, Liverpool John Moores University received high distress from students when a pro-life society became active on campus.

There are arguments from both sides. While pro-choice believers advocate that pro-life groups continue to be a danger to women’s freedom and medical autonomy, pro-life groups have continued to push for free speech and a want to debate matters.

The Tab spoke to Leeds University students to understand their views on the matter.

One student said: “It is really disheartening that the union would even think about allowing such a society on campus.

“In an age where women’s safety and reproductive rights are routinely on the line, allowing said groups onto our campus does not reflect the value of free speech, but imposes that women’s safety and autonomy are not supported on a serious level by the LUU.”

Fliss, another student, argued: “I think it’s a complete infringement on people’s rights to a safe space on campus.”

Amelia added: “I feel like they’re purely a rage bait society and I don’t think the LUU should allow it”, and another student said: “It’s a completely unnecessary society that focuses on one single issue lacking any depth.”

A protest called Students For Choice’ led by the University of Leeds Feminist Society, took place on Friday 27th March on the university’s campus. It aimed to “show that students at the University of Leeds believe everyone has a right to choose what happens to their own body and support access to essential reproductive healthcare.”

A spokesperson for Leeds University Union (LUU) said, “All proposed societies must go through our internal student-led process and ensure that their ideas are shared with mutual respect.

“Under education and equality law, including the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023, neither LUU nor the university can refuse to approve a society solely on the basis of its beliefs, provided its activities are lawful.

“Both LUU and the University of Leeds support the rights of all students to bodily autonomy and access to safe, legal abortion services which is also the position in law.

“We remain committed to listening to student voices and to sustaining open and constructive dialogue about how we uphold shared values in complex and sensitive situations. Students are also encouraged to use LUU and university advice and support services.”

If you have been affected by the topics discussed within this article, please see below for links and support groups.

Students For Life Action Leeds and Leeds University have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Rachel O’Leary