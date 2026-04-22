Watch: Moment drug driver’s car flips over roundabout in 140mph chase through York

3 hours ago

A shocking police dashcam video has captured the moment a drug driver’s car flipped through the air after a high-speed chase in York.

Ashley Parr, 35, was behind the wheel of a white BMW 3 Series as officers pursued him at speeds of up to 142mph.

The chase ended when he failed to slow down for a roundabout and his car struck it at speed, launching into the air.

The vehicle spun mid-air before crashing down on the other side of the road and flipping multiple times, eventually coming to rest in a hedge..

The incident followed a high-speed police chase that began at around 9:10pm on Monday, July 21st last year. Officers were alerted by a member of the public who reported a vehicle driving dangerously near Garrowby Hill on the A166 in East Yorkshire.

After running the car’s registration, police identified it as being linked to an address in Leeds and anticipated the driver would head back towards the city via the A64. Traffic Constable Nick Simpson positioned himself at the Fulford Interchange, where he soon spotted the vehicle.

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Upon observing erratic driving, the officer attempted to stop the BMW. Although the car initially slowed, the driver suddenly veered across road markings and sped off, continuing along the A64 before joining the A1 southbound.

During the pursuit, the vehicle reached speeds of up to 140mph. The chase ended when Parr exited the A1(M) at junction 42 and failed to negotiate the roundabout, resulting in the violent crash.

Parr, from Moorland Drive in Guiseley, Leeds, was charged with dangerous driving, as well as drug and drink driving. He later pleaded guilty to all offences.

At York Crown Court on Monday, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years and eight months.

Traffic Constable Nick Simpson of North Yorkshire Police described the incident as “extremely dangerous,” warning that it could easily have led to fatalities. He emphasised the force’s commitment to road safety and thanked the member of the public whose report helped bring the situation to an end.

Police continue to urge anyone who witnesses dangerous driving to report it immediately by calling 999.

Featured image via SWNS