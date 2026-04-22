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Klaudia Glam’s mum posts heartbreaking plea as influencer’s condition remains ‘critical’

‘She is my angel, my world, my everything’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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The mum of influencer Klaudia Glam, whose daughter is still in hospital after a crash outside a Soho club, has publicly posted about the incident.

Last week, influencer Klaudia Glam was involved in an incident in central London involving a car, where she sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital today.

One other victim, a man in his 50s named Anoush Chyche, has sustained “life-changing” injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Klaudia, whose real last name is Zakrzewska, has a large following on Instagram, with over 270k followers. There have been many expressions of support from her friends and followers, especially amid rumours spread by gossip blogs over the weekend.

The influencer’s mum has clarified rumours that her daughter has passed on her Instagram Story, sharing a message on her personal Instagram page.

“There is hope still, we pray,” the text on the Story read.

She continued: “My dear family and friends.  I’m asking from the deepest place in my heart — please keep my beautiful daughter Klaudia in your prayers right now. She is my angel, my world, my everything, and she needs all the love, strength, and healing we can send her.”

via Instagram Story

Klaudia’s mum urged anyone who cares about the 30-year-old to keep her in their prayers and to continue supporting the family through this difficult time.

“Please lift her in your prayers—for comfort, protection, and strength during this difficult time. Your love and support mean more to me than words can express. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

This is the first public statement from a confirmed member of Klaudia’s family.

Yesterday, Gabrielle Carrington appeared in court after her arrest, charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink driving. The previous X Factor finalist was seen making a heart sign to her friends and family as she left the courtroom.

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Featured image via Instagram
More on: Influencers London News
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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