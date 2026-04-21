Attempted murder suspect makes heart sign with hands at first court hearing after Mayfair crash

The former finalist from The X Factor is now being held in prison

2 hours ago

Gabrielle Carrington, the woman standing accused of attempted murder, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday after allegedly attempting to kill an influencer called Klaudia Zakrzewska.

The former X Factor star, who got all the way to the live finals with her band Miss Dynamix, is accused of trying to kill Klaudia with her car outside the Inca nightclub on Argyll Street, Soho.

“Police attended with the London Ambulance Service, a woman in her 30s remains in a life-threatening condition. In the same collision, a man in his 50s sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital. A third woman, aged in her 30s, was treated for minor injuries,” the Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement.

“Gabrielle Carrington, 29, of Broadfield Road, Manchester, has been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm and drink driving. She has been remanded in custody ahead of her first appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 21st April. The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.”

Gabrielle Carrington’s first court apperance was today

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Gabrielle Carrington stood with her hands on her hips as District Judge Nina Tempia remanded her in custody.

Outlining the allegations, prosecutor Rizwan Amin told the court: “In the early hours of Sunday morning, April 19, ambulance services and police were called to Argyll Street for reports that a woman had been run over.

“Officers had attended at 5am, and also [the] London Ambulance Service were on the scene. The scene can only be described as lots of people shouting; it could be described as a melee, so to speak. Many individuals who were there were from a nearby nightclub, including security staff members. The full extent of the incident wasn’t appreciated at the time officers had attended.

“Further checks of CCTV show that Ms Carrington had arrived in Argyll Street in her car, which was nearby to the Inca nightclub. During this time, she seemed to have an altercation with a male as she exited her car. This altercation escalated, involving several other members of the public.

“Security staff tried to intervene to separate those involved. Ms Carrington was then seen to re-enter the vehicle.”

At that point, the prosecutor alleged that Gabrielle “mounted” the pavement, which dragged Klaudia Zakrzewska “underneath the vehicle” as she was pinned against a metal bike rack. Gabrielle is said to have reversed the car backwards as Klaudia emerged from the other side.

She had 61 microgrammes of alcohol per 100mm of breath

According to the court charges, the former TV star had 61 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath when she tested after the incident. The legal limit is 35.

She did not enter any pleas during the hearing, and the judge remanded her in custody until the next hearing on May 19.

Gabrielle Carrington made a “heart sign” with her hands in the direction of her family before exiting the dock.

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Featured image credit: Gabrielle Carrington/Instagram