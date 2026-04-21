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Former X Factor contestant RielleUK named and pictured as she’s charged after London crash

Police have urged people not to share the video

Hebe Hancock | News
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A former X Factor contestant who later built a career as a social media influencer has been charged with attempted murder following a serious crash in central London.

Police confirmed that Gabrielle Carrington, 29, has been charged after a car collided with pedestrians on Argyll Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4:30am.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RIELLE (@rielleuk)

A woman in her 30s was left in a “life-threatening condition”, while a man in his 50s suffered “life-changing injuries”. Another woman, also in her 30s, was treated for minor injuries.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “A woman has been charged with attempted murder following a serious collision in Westminster. At around 04:30hrs on Sunday, 19 April, officers were called to Argyll Street following reports that a car had been involved in a collision with pedestrians.

“Police attended with the London Ambulance Service, a woman in her 30s remains in a life-threatening condition. In the same collision, a man in his 50s sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital. A third woman, aged in her 30s, was treated for minor injuries.

“Gabrielle Carrington, 29, of Broadfield Road, Manchester, has been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm and drink driving. She has been remanded in custody ahead of her first appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 21st April. The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RIELLE (@rielleuk)

Police also warned against sharing footage of the crash online, saying they “have been made aware of extremely graphic footage of the incident circulating online”, and urged people not to post it “out of respect for the victims, and so as not to prejudice criminal proceedings”.

David Malone, deputy chief crown prosecutor in London North, added: “We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

According to reports, one of those involved in the collision is Klaudia Zakrzewska, a social media creator known online as Klaudiaglam. The crash is believed to have taken place near the Inca nightclub, where venues in the area were still open at the time.

Carrington first rose to fame on The X Factor in 2013 as part of girl group Miss Dynamix, which was formed during the competition by Gary Barlow. The group made it to the live finals but were eliminated in week three.

Following her time on the show, Carrington later moved into influencing, building a following of more than 360,000 on Instagram under the name “RielleUK”. Her posts show luxury travel, restaurant visits and promotions for her haircare brand.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

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Hebe Hancock | News
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