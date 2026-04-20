‘Celeste is a liar’: Was the viral sky message at Coachella related to D4vd’s arrest?

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During the second weekend of Coachella, and after singer D4vd was arrested in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, people spotted a message in the sky that read “Celeste is a liar.”

Last week, D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, was arrested after a seven-month investigation into the death of a teen who was found in his Tesla. His three lawyers maintained his innocence, stating they would “vigorously defend” their client.

That’s why, just a few days after his arrest, people assumed that the “Celeste is a liar” sky message was about the case. But the major question is, was it?

There have been a few theories about ‘Celeste is a liar’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Desert Sun 🌞🗞 (@desertsun)

Over the weekend, the message, presumably written by a plane of some kind, appeared numerous times above the Coachella festival grounds.

As reported by the Desert Sun, which covers Coachella each year: “An aerial message appeared above the Coachella grounds around 4 p.m. Friday, which many festivalgoers thought was connected to singer (and Coachella alum) D4vd‘s arrest in the 2025 killing of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez in Hollywood.

“The words ‘Celeste is a liar’ appeared multiple times in the sky, prompting festivalgoers to look up and question the message. Attendees believed the “Celeste” in question was Hernandez, and people were heard saying, ‘This is crazy.'”

Just seen this right by Coachella “Celeste is a liar” what this mean? pic.twitter.com/XbjsusQlit — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) April 18, 2026

Other angles and shots quickly emerged, and then people started questioning whether it was about D4vd’s arrest.

“What in the hell is this? Who paid for that?” one person questioned.

Another said: “Mind you, that’s a dead child. Wild work.”

Others have suggested it’s simply a matter of bad timing, because the message could have actually been a promotion for Netflix’s upcoming movie, Roommates. In the film, there’s reportedly a character called Celeste who lies.

That being said, nothing is confirmed as of yet. Netflix has yet to speak out.

The streamer has been approached for comment.

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Featured image credit: Twitter and D4vd/Instagram