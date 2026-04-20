Reason Hailey Bieber let Billie Eilish take her place at Coachella is actually so sweet

Hailey was originally meant to be the one less lonely girl

4 hours ago

We’ve all been losing it over a moment at Coachella that, at first glance, looked a bit chaotic, but is actually ridiculously wholesome once you know the backstory.

During Justin Bieber‘s headline Coachella set, the crowd got a heavy dose of nostalgia as he performed a medley of his early hits before moving into One Less Lonely Girl, aka the song where he traditionally brings a fan onstage to serenade. This time, instead of a random fan, it was Billie Eilish who ended up in the spotlight.

she really had no idea 😭 pic.twitter.com/MRBc3sNexx — ⭐️ (@bilsb1ue) April 19, 2026

And no, it wasn’t some pre-planned celeb cameo.

Hailey Bieber was originally meant to take the stage herself for the iconic moment. Instead, she did the exact opposite, and encouraged Billie to go up, even physically nudging her forward from the side of the stage.

A video shared by Claudia Sulewski shows Hailey hyping Billie up and quite literally pushing her into the moment, before cheering from the sidelines like everyone else.

People quickly clocked what was actually going on here: Hailey was making sure Billie got a once-in-a-lifetime full-circle moment, because Billie Eilish has been a Justin Bieber superfan for years.

Billie Eilish, aos 12 anos: “Estou com medo de que quando eu tiver um namorado, eu não queira ficar com ele, pois amo mais o Justin Bieber.” pic.twitter.com/VtIi6EoQUO — Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) April 19, 2026

Long before she was headlining festivals herself, Billie was a HUGE Belieber, even covering her bedroom walls with posters of Justin as a teenager. She’s also spoken openly about how much he meant to her growing up and how his music shaped her.

billie eilish went from being a literal belieber kid to on stage with justin bieber as one less lonely girl like oh this is CINEMA 😭 pic.twitter.com/EZZLJBGKzc — KAI (@ended_everyone) April 19, 2026

“He’s amazing. He’s so sweet and, like, I feel – just, honestly, I feel for him, man. He’s been through a lot, dude,” Billie told Ellen DeGeneres previously.

What looked like a spontaneous push was actually Hailey giving Billie the chance to live out a childhood dream in front of thousands, and people have been calling it one of the sweetest moments of the weekend.

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Featured image credit: Youtube/Coachella, Instagram/@claudiasulewski