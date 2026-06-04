The ultimate Leeds student bucket list: 15 things you need to tick off before graduation

Every Leeds student ends up collecting the same set of rites of passage

3 hours ago

I don’t think anyone is ever really ready to leave Leeds behind. Somehow, the city turns even the most ordinary student moments into core moments you can’t stop talking about.

From chaotic nights out and questionable costume decisions to sunny days you definitely should have spent in the library, Leeds somehow manages to leave its mark on everyone.

So before you graduate, here are the essential experiences every Leeds student needs to tick off at least once.

1. Experience Varsity properly

Even if sport is absolutely not your thing, Varsity is still one of the biggest events of the year. Half the fun is seeing everyone wandering around Headingley in their uni colours before the actual sport has even started. Whether you end up watching rugby, netball or just participating in the pub crawl, you need to support Leeds at least once before graduating.

2. Have a low-cost cinema night at Hyde Park Picture House

There’s something very wholesome about a cheap cinema trip at Hyde Park Picture House. It feels painfully indie and cultural, even if you mainly went because the student tickets were cheaper than Vue.

3. Spend a boiling hot day at Pool Bridge Farm

The second Leeds gets even remotely sunny, everyone suddenly flocks to beauty spots and bodies of water. Pool Bridge Farm basically becomes a student pilgrimage whenever the weather conveniently turns nice during exam season.

4. Cure your hangover with a Spoons breakfast

Nothing heals hangxiety quite like a cheap Wetherspoons breakfast at The Golden Beam. Questionable coffee, unlimited refills and everyone looking equally worse for wear.

5. Go for a Hyde Park picnic and accidentally end up in Headingley

The moment the sun comes out, Hyde Park becomes completely packed with students armed with cocktail tins and picky bits, and pretending they’re in a coming-of-age film. Somehow the day always ends with everyone drifting towards Headingley to find some shade in a beer garden – just embrace it.

6. Commit fully to an Otley Run costume

You cannot leave Leeds without doing the Otley Run properly at least once. The more ridiculous the costume, the better. Bonus points if you’re regretting your life choices by 4pm.

7. Humiliate yourself at karaoke

Whether it’s Mad Monday at The Library or a random midweek night out, karaoke always ends the same way: screaming lyrics you barely know and hoping nobody recorded it.

8. Spend a night at Rita’s

Rita’s Beer Hall and Ballroom somehow manages to feel both chaotic and cool at the same time. With leopard print pool tables, live music and suspiciously strong slushie cocktails, what more do you need?

9. Spend an afternoon exploring the Corn Exchange

The Corn Exchange is one of Leeds’ most iconic buildings, packed with cute independent shops you’ll convince yourself you can definitely afford – whether that’s vintage clothing or some decor for your uni room you’ll have to make space for.

10. Go charity shopping in Headingley or Otley

Leeds students like to act like shopping in charity shops is part of who they are, not just something they do to upgrade their wardrobe on a budget. Whether you find vintage gold or the world’s ugliest jumper, charity shopping in Headingley or nearby Otley is basically mandatory.

11. Find your favourite performative beverage

Whether that’s a matcha cold brew, cold foam iced coffee (I’m not sure what any of these actually mean) or something equally over-the-top. With spots like Blank Street and Cup + Lid all over the city, Leeds is bursting with coffee hotspots to pick your aesthetic drink.

12. Romanticise a walk around Kirkstall Abbey or Roundhay Park

At some point during uni, you’ll suddenly decide to reconnect with nature. Kirkstall Abbey and Roundhay Park are perfect for pretending you’ve got your life together.

13. Spend far too much money on Call Lane

A night out on Call Lane is basically a financial commitment. Whether you end up in Oporto, Jake’s Bar or somewhere random you can’t remember the name of, you’ll somehow spend your weekly budget without noticing.

14. Go to a gig in Leeds

Leeds has one of the best live music scenes in the country, so you need to experience at least one proper gig before graduating. From the O2 to the Brudenell, there’s genuinely something for everyone.

15. Get way too competitive at a pub quiz

A casual pub quiz with housemates somehow always turns into a personal attack. Expect arguments over geography answers and one person taking it way too seriously.

And if you haven’t done at least half of these, you should start applying for your panic masters now.