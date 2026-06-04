The Tab

The ultimate Leeds student bucket list: 15 things you need to tick off before graduation

Every Leeds student ends up collecting the same set of rites of passage

Liberty Nicholson-Hulse | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

I don’t think anyone is ever really ready to leave Leeds behind. Somehow, the city turns even the most ordinary student moments into core moments you can’t stop talking about.

From chaotic nights out and questionable costume decisions to sunny days you definitely should have spent in the library, Leeds somehow manages to leave its mark on everyone.

So before you graduate, here are the essential experiences every Leeds student needs to tick off at least once.

1. Experience Varsity properly

Even if sport is absolutely not your thing, Varsity is still one of the biggest events of the year. Half the fun is seeing everyone wandering around Headingley in their uni colours before the actual sport has even started. Whether you end up watching rugby, netball or just participating in the pub crawl, you need to support Leeds at least once before graduating.

2. Have a low-cost cinema night at Hyde Park Picture House

There’s something very wholesome about a cheap cinema trip at Hyde Park Picture House. It feels painfully indie and cultural, even if you mainly went because the student tickets were cheaper than Vue.

3. Spend a boiling hot day at Pool Bridge Farm

The second Leeds gets even remotely sunny, everyone suddenly flocks to beauty spots and bodies of water. Pool Bridge Farm basically becomes a student pilgrimage whenever the weather conveniently turns nice during exam season.

4. Cure your hangover with a Spoons breakfast

Nothing heals hangxiety quite like a cheap Wetherspoons breakfast at The Golden Beam. Questionable coffee, unlimited refills and everyone looking equally worse for wear.

5. Go for a Hyde Park picnic and accidentally end up in Headingley

The moment the sun comes out, Hyde Park becomes completely packed with students armed with cocktail tins and picky bits, and pretending they’re in a coming-of-age film. Somehow the day always ends with everyone drifting towards Headingley to find some shade in a beer garden – just embrace it.

6. Commit fully to an Otley Run costume

You cannot leave Leeds without doing the Otley Run properly at least once. The more ridiculous the costume, the better. Bonus points if you’re regretting your life choices by 4pm.

7. Humiliate yourself at karaoke

Whether it’s Mad Monday at The Library or a random midweek night out, karaoke always ends the same way: screaming lyrics you barely know and hoping nobody recorded it.

8. Spend a night at Rita’s

Most Read

Daphne

Model shares ‘painful’ statement as graphic threesome s*x tape with Diddy gets leaked

Everyone’s freaking out over a new Apple product called Loop, but is it real?!

Breaking: George has QUIT Love Island 2026 after just one day

Rita’s Beer Hall and Ballroom somehow manages to feel both chaotic and cool at the same time. With leopard print pool tables, live music and suspiciously strong slushie cocktails, what more do you need?

9. Spend an afternoon exploring the Corn Exchange

The Corn Exchange is one of Leeds’ most iconic buildings, packed with cute independent shops you’ll convince yourself you can definitely afford – whether that’s vintage clothing or some decor for your uni room you’ll have to make space for.

10. Go charity shopping in Headingley or Otley

Leeds students like to act like shopping in charity shops is part of who they are, not just something they do to upgrade their wardrobe on a budget. Whether you find vintage gold or the world’s ugliest jumper, charity shopping in Headingley or nearby Otley is basically mandatory.

11. Find your favourite performative beverage

Whether that’s a matcha cold brew, cold foam iced coffee (I’m not sure what any of these actually mean) or something equally over-the-top. With spots like Blank Street and Cup + Lid all over the city, Leeds is bursting with coffee hotspots to pick your aesthetic drink.

12. Romanticise a walk around Kirkstall Abbey or Roundhay Park

At some point during uni, you’ll suddenly decide to reconnect with nature. Kirkstall Abbey and Roundhay Park are perfect for pretending you’ve got your life together.

13. Spend far too much money on Call Lane

A night out on Call Lane is basically a financial commitment. Whether you end up in Oporto, Jake’s Bar or somewhere random you can’t remember the name of, you’ll somehow spend your weekly budget without noticing.

14. Go to a gig in Leeds

Leeds has one of the best live music scenes in the country, so you need to experience at least one proper gig before graduating. From the O2 to the Brudenell, there’s genuinely something for everyone.

15. Get way too competitive at a pub quiz

A casual pub quiz with housemates somehow always turns into a personal attack. Expect arguments over geography answers and one person taking it way too seriously.

And if you haven’t done at least half of these, you should start applying for your panic masters now.

Liberty Nicholson-Hulse | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe
Latest

The ultimate Leeds student bucket list: 15 things you need to tick off before graduation

Liberty Nicholson-Hulse

Every Leeds student ends up collecting the same set of rites of passage

Love Island producer finally reveals why they don’t show Islanders eating lunch or dinner

Ellissa Bain

We’d get so much gossip

Mica Harris

The hilarious reason Mica ended up on Love Island, because it was a complete accident

Kieran Galpin

There are definitely worse things you could do accidentally

Love Island

George Knight’s wild earnings from football when he’s not being ‘evil Casey’ on Love Island

Kieran Galpin

He’s not exactly rolling in it

Love Island 2026 cast height

The Love Island 2026 cast ranked from shortest to tallest, and the height gap is massive

Suchismita Ghosh

There’s a 13-inch height difference between the shortest and tallest

Sam on Love Island 2026

Love Island’s Sam has opened up about hearing loss story and wearing hearing aids since four

Hayley Soen

‘They are a really big part of who I am’

Alex Rachel Nickell murder

Why Rachel Nickell’s son Alex Hanscombe is speaking out now, 34 years after witnessing her murder

Suchismita Ghosh

Him and his father were approached around 13 years ago, but they refused

The second year curse: a deep dive from a Glasgow student

Georgina Davie

Flat hunting season is upon us… will you survive?

Michael Jackson accusers now

From Jordy Chandler and Gavin Arvizo to Wade Robson, where are Michael Jackson’s accusers now?

Suchismita Ghosh

Robson alongside James Safechuck is still pursuing legal action against Jackson’s companies

Traitors star Nick Mohammed awarded honorary degree from Durham University

Seamus Barker

Slow Horses and Ted Lasso actor among nine awarded honorary degrees

Wikipedia Commons

Glasgow Caledonian University strike continues as staff oppose proposed job cuts

Georgia French

University staff have launched industrial action as fears grow over plans to axe dozens of roles

Former student arrested after man shot with crossbow on university campus

Jessica Owen

A ‘seriously injured’ man in his 50s has been taken to hospital

‘I was so hurt’: OnlyFans model reveals how her leaked s*x tape changed her life

Hayley Soen

‘I was so scared because I was super young’

Sly Diggler

Escort from Diddy’s s*x tape with 50 Cent’s baby mother comes forward with x-rated revelations

Kieran Galpin

He alleged the size of Diddy’s diddy

Breaking: George has QUIT Love Island 2026 after just one day

Hayley Soen

His fellow Islanders have been left shook

They’re still going strong a year on, so here’s an update on Love Island’s Megan and Conor

Ellissa Bain

They’re so vibey

The Love Island 2026 cast members and their uncanny celebrity lookalikes

Hayley Soen

I now can’t unsee any of these

Two arrested after protesters clash with police near Henry Nowak stabbing site

Violet Kennerk

The protest took place in Southampton on Tuesday evening

Dead rat Euphoria finale hidden meaning

The dead rat in Euphoria has a brutal hidden meaning that only makes sense now after the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t believe I missed it

Ethan Miller

Remember gay YouTubers Ethan and Mark? Their story ended tragically, and kinda filthy

Kieran Galpin

Okay, childhood ruined