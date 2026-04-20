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Billie Eilish’s famous mum thanks Justin Bieber for making ‘dream come true’ at Coachella

The post is so emotional

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After Justin Bieber brought Billie Eilish up on stage during his second Coachella performance, her mum has adorably thanked him for making her daughter’s “dreams come true”. If you weren’t aware, Billie has been a Bieber super-fan since she was a teen, so it was a massive moment for her.

During the performance on Saturday night, the Ocean Eyes singer was pushed onto the stage by Hailey Bieber and she dropped to the floor in a state of pure amazement as she was performing with her biggest idol in the world. He then performed his track One Less Lonely Girl to her while hugging her emotionally.

After the performance, Billie went on her Instagram story and shard a photo of herself with bloodshot eyes. In the caption, she wrote: “Can’t stop crying.” Now, Eilish’s mum Maggie Baird, who’s an American actress, activist, and singer, has shared how much it meant to her daughter in an adorable post.

“One of the most touching moments ever. It sounds crazy, but we watch our children develop these deep deep connections to artists who move them and usually there’s nothing in our power to do,” she wrote on Instagram alongside photos and videos from the Coachella performance.

Credit: Billie Eilish/Instagram

“But we buy them records and maybe buy them a ticket to a concert (or a movie of a concert in our case because we couldn’t afford to see an actual concert). Watching this crazy unimaginable dream come true over many years is so incredible.”

She continued: “I’m so grateful to Justin Bieber for the kindness he has shown Billie and to our whole family and to Hailey who makes so many things wonderful and possible.” Billie has been a fan of Justin since she was a teen, and they are now really great friends. This is living proof that the phrase “never meet your heroes” isn’t always true.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maggie Baird (@maggiebaird)

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Featured image credit: Coachella/YouTube

More on: Billie Eilish Celebrity Coachella Justin Bieber
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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