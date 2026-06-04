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George Knight’s wild earnings from football when he’s not being ‘evil Casey’ on Love Island

He’s not exactly rolling in it

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Bombshell George Knight certainly shook things up in the Love Island villa this week, mercilessly axing Ellie and Samraj from the villa alongside fellow bombshell Yasmin.

George entered the Love Island villa as one of the first official bombshells, and he’s already generating quite the reaction online. People have since dubbed him “evil Casey” because of their similar looks, though I’m betting the comparisons stem from the hair alone. Personally, I think he’s giving Targaryen.

In a time-honoured Love Island tradition, George is one of this year’s token football players. But how much does he actually make, and how does it compare to footballer islanders since past?

Love Island’s George Knight plays for Dorking Wanderers FC

Credit: ITV

George only recently signed up for Dorking Wanderers FC, with the club announcing the hiring in January of this year.

“I’ve watched George several times and I think he’ll add to the composition of the squad. He’s got aggression, versatility and is a good ball player – qualities that will make him a big part of the squad in the second half of the season,” manager Marc White said. “Thanks to Kane and Carl at Bracknell for being constructive throughout the process.”

George said he was “delighted” to join the club, adding:  “A massive thank you to Marc and his management team for the warm welcome at training this morning. I’m really looking forward to kicking on and contributing to getting this club back to where it belongs. I’m looking forward to meeting the fans on Saturday – up the Wanderers!”

Before Dorking, which is based in Surrey, George played for Bracknell Town FC, Aldershot, and Reading FC. He also spent time in the States on a football scholarship, lending his talents to Lander University, South Carolina.

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When it comes to his position, George is seemingly a jack of all (some) trades. He played in both defence and midfield in the States, and as a midfielder for Dorking.

How much does George Knight make?

Dorking Wanderers FC is currently placed in the National League South, the sixth tier of English football. Though salaries differ greatly between clubs, players in this league are typically paid somewhere between £400 and £1,000 weekly.

Quick maths time! If we take the lowest figure of £400 a week, that would mean George is pocketing £20,800 a year. On the flip side, a weekly earning of £1,000 would put him somewhere around the £52,000 a year mark.

For comparison, before Love Island, Harry Cooksley was reportedly getting around £7k a week, or £336,000 a year, but that’s still very much up for debate. Though it was Harry’s own manager who revealed the figure, he was only a league ahead of George, and that’s quite the difference in pay.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: YouTube/Dorking Wanderers and ITV

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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