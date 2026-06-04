Traitors star Nick Mohammed awarded honorary degree from Durham University

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Durham University will award actor Nick Mohammed, known for BBC’s Celebrity Traitors, an honorary degree. The Slow Horses and Ted Lasso actor studied geophysics at Durham from 1999 to 2003. He reached the final episode of the hit BBC show in 2025. The university stated that his acting combines “creative excellence with broad popular appeal”.

This is part of the Summer Congregational ceremonies in July. These take place at Durham Cathedral and gather together graduating students, families and guests. Recent years have seen actors such as The League of Gentlemen’s Mark Gatiss and Our Friends in the North’s Gina McKee awarded similar honorary degrees.

Mohammed told BBC News: “Honestly, I couldn’t be more thrilled and – needless to say – this is going to do wonders for my (already quite severe) impostor syndrome.”

“Safe to say, at no point during my time studying did I think it would translate into a contribution to the arts – but here we are. It’s such a huge privilege to be receiving this honorary doctorate from Durham University.”

Others recognised by the university

Mohammed will be one of nine individuals recognised, including four others for their work in creativity, culture and community.

This category includes Northumbrian folk singers Rachel and Becky Unthank. They told BBC News: “If you had told our younger selves, who used to come busking on Elvet Bridge, that we would receive an honorary degree from such a prestigious university we wouldn’t have believed you.”

This category also includes Ross Forbes, a pioneer in the regeneration of Redhills, the Durham Miners’ Hall. Joining him is Marni Myers of the Durham-based company Gray and Sons Robemakers.

Dr Rosemary Coogan and Professor David Parker FRS will be recognised for their work in advancing science and discovery. Recognition for leadership and global influence will go to historian Professor Paul Kennedy CBE and diplomat Jon Wilkes CMG.

Professor Karen O’Brien, Durham University’s Vice-Chancellor and Warden, spoke to the university’s news team about the ceremony. “Our honorary graduates exemplify exceptional achievement across a remarkable breadth of disciplines.”

“From advancing scientific discovery and shaping global policy, to enriching cultural life and strengthening communities, each has made an exceptional contribution to society. They are an inspiration to our students and graduates, demonstrating the impact of knowledge, creativity and service in the world.”