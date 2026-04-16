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They’ve just gone official, so here’s Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s massive age gap

I guess it’s serious then

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Sydney Sweeney is everywhere right now thanks to the new season of Euphoria and another, thankfully less so controversial, American Eagle ad both dropping, and now she’s just gone Instagram official with Scooter Braun. What a week.

The actress was first spotted with the music manager mogul in Venice, Italy at Jeff Bezos’ wedding back in June 2025, which is where they met. They were then seen eating pizza on a date night in LA and spotted making out in New York City’s Central Park in November, and have been seemingly getting more and more serious ever since.

This week, they took it up a notch as Sweeney reposted a picture of the couple on her Instagram story on Wednesday, making things Instagram official. The black-and-white pic was taken at the Euphoria season three premiere, and Braun reposted the photo on his own story and called himself “lucky”.

People still can’t get over the unlikely pairing, and they have a pretty big age gap. Sydney is 28, while Scooter is 44, meaning there is 17 years between them. Although having an age gap isn’t exactly new to her.

Sweeney was previously engaged to Chicago-based businessman Jonathan Davino, who is 14 years older than her. They got together in 2018 and dated for seven years before splitting in 2025 because she wanted to focus on her career, and they had different priorities. Standard.

She was also seen hanging around with Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom at Jeff Bezos’ wedding too, so she clearly likes an older guy. Braun has three young kids with his ex-wife Yael Cohen, Jagger, Levi, and Hart. They were also married for seven years before divorcing in 2022.

Braun has managed some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Kid Laroi, Usher and Kanye West.

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Featured image credit: Shutterstock 

More on: Celebrity Euphoria Sydney Sweeney
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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