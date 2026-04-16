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‘Should be illegal’: OnlyFans model says Euphoria’s latest Cassie plot is WAY off reality

‘That was really disturbing to see’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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An OnlyFans creator has joined the discussion on Euphoria’s chaotic new season, and she’s not exactly impressed with what the show’s doing.

Sophie Rain spoke out after the season three premiere, which wasted no time throwing Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie into one of the most talked-about plotlines so far. The show sees Cassie set up an OnlyFans-style account and start making content that quickly veers into strange territory.

HBO

We’re talking dog costume, leash, and behaviour that left half the internet confused and the other half glued to their screens.

Rain told TMZ the scenes didn’t just surprise her; they felt completely off. According to her, the show leans way too hard into spectacle and misses what being an actual creator on the platform looks like day-to-day.

Referring to the now-viral scenes, she basically said she couldn’t relate at all, pointing out she’s never done anything like that and finds the whole concept “crazy”.

Her comments come as people debate whether Euphoria is pushing things further than usual this season. The show’s creator, Sam Levinson, has defended the storyline, saying it’s meant to be exaggerated and tied to Cassie’s character arc rather than a realistic portrayal of the industry.

Still, Rain isn’t buying it. She says the whole thing feels designed “purely for shock value” rather than accuracy especially when it comes to how adult content creators actually work.

HBO

And it wasn’t just the dog scenes that crossed a line for her. She also called out promotional imagery showing Cassie dressed as an infant, saying that was the most uncomfortable part: “That was really disturbing to see, for me at least. That should almost be illegal.”

Even so, she made it clear this isn’t a dig at the acting. Rain said she actually likes Cassie as a character and thinks Sydney Sweeney plays her well, she just thinks the storyline sends the wrong message.

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Featured image credit: HBO,

More on: Euphoria TV Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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