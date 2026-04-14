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euphoria season three is rue sober she looks it here tbh

Is Rue really sober in Euphoria season three? Here are the answers, because it’s confusing

A blind-and-you’ll-miss-it moment did explain this

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Euphoria season three has begun… and hey, it only took four years and four months! Episode one was packed with new information (and horrifying images I wish I could unsee). A really big theme of Euphoria is Rue’s struggle with addiction. However, this wasn’t really brought up in the new episode. So, is Rue actually sober in season three of Euphoria? We have answers for you.

In case you’d forgotten (since it was, like, an age ago), Rue was sober by the end of Euphoria season two. She concludes: “Maybe being a good person is what keeps me trying to be a good person.” Rue didn’t take substances between Lexis’ weird play, the the end of the school year. This seems to be a period of about two months.

Her majesty Zendaya did hint Rue would stay away from drugs in season three. During an interview back in 2022, Zendaya seemed hopeful that season three would follow Rue when she was sober, and we’d see a different side to the character. She told Entertainment Tonight: “I think that’s what we need. I think that’s what the world needs. So, if you can hold onto that, if you can bear with her through those painful moments, if you can still root for her, then maybe there is some hope at the end.”

But is Rue actually sticking to her sobriety in season three? Let’s investigate.

euphoria rue drinking

She’s just hydrating
(Image via HBO)

Although we see Rue smuggle fentanyl (in a truly horrifying scene), we don’t see her take any herself. At Laurie’s house, Rue is noticeably more with-it than Faye. This suggests Rue isn’t partaking in everything her new co-workers are.

Unfortunately, Rue does appear to take drugs towards the end of season three episode one. During her first chat with Alamo, she drinks alcohol. You might have missed this if you were looking at your phone (or complaining about Sydney Sweeney’s scene on Reddit). But Alamo hands her a joint, and she smokes it.

rue euphoria season three not sober clearly

Ta-da
(Image via HBO)

Now, recreational marijuana is legal in California (where Euphoria is mostly set). So, although Rue is not technically sober in Euphoria season three, she might be sober by her own standards (compared to what she used to take, anyway).

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More on: Euphoria TV Zendaya
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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