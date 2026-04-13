How old are the Euphoria characters in season three? The complete timeline, fully explained

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Time seems to move very differently in the world of Euphoria (and not just because the characters are high a lot of the time). As the cast have aged rapidly, and season three features some huge time skips, it’s getting even trickier to keep track of how old all the Euphoria characters are supposed to be. Here’s a complete timeline of Euphoria, to help you make sense of how old everyone is in season three.

14th September 2001

At the very start of Euphoria, we learn that Rue was born just after 9/11.

2015

Rue’s dad dies from cancer when she’s 14.

August 2018

Season one of Euphoria begins at the end of summer in 2018. Yes, I know Rue’s voiceover says it’s 2019, but she’s looking back at all the events of season one and two from 2019. We know this because of Rue’s age (and because the police’s photos of Maddy’s injuries are dated to 2018). This makes sense, as season one was filmed in 2018.

In season one, Gia is 13. Rue and Jules are 17. Lexi spells out during that play in season two that she is 433 days younger than Cassie. So, it seems that Lexi is 16 (but close to 17) at the start, and Cassie is just 18.

Nate is a senior too, so is either 17-going-on-18, or already 18. Kat also says in the second episode that she’s 17 (although she lies about her age several times). The show is actually pretty inconsistent as to whether Maddy is a junior or a senior (although we do know her birthday is in January).

McKay is at college, and is 19.

5th October 2018

The police’s photos show this is the night of the carnival, when Jules learns Tyler is really Nate, then kisses Rue.

31st October 2018

Season one episode six features Halloween parties.

7th December 2018

Maddy and Nate break up (again). The winter dance takes place between this and Christmas. Friday 14th December seems to be the most likely date for a school dance. That’s the night when Jules runs away from home, and season one ends.

24th December 2018

The special episodes with Rue and Jules – Trouble Don’t Last Always and F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob – take place on Christmas Eve. It seems to be a big deal in the show that Jules ran away and changed her hair. But, realistically, she could have only stayed with her friends in Los Angeles for a maximum of ten days (and most likely less, since her dad booked her in for a therapy appointment).

31st December 2018

Season two begins on New Year’s Eve. So, the Euphoria characters are only two weeks older than they were in the final episode of season one (although the cast have aged three years).

1st February 2019

This is the day of the disastrous intervention which Rue’s mother ands friends set up in season two episode five.

15th February 2019

The sixth episode of season two – A Thousand Little Trees of Blood – begins two weeks after the intervention.

April 2019

Lexi had begun writing her play by season two episode three. Unless she somehow wrote, cast and directed the whole thing in the space of a month, there must be a time gap between episodes six and seven.

It’s common for high schools to put on plays at the end of term. Spring break for schools near Los Angeles in 2019 was mid April. So, it seems to be a reasonable guess that episode seven is set in the first week or so of April.

June 2019

Euphoria season two has yet another huge time skip. Rue says stays sober until the end of the school year – which would be June.

December 2022

In the first episode of Euphoria season three, Laurie tracks down Rue 46 months after Leslie threw out the suitcase of drugs. That would be December 2022. According to the timeline of Euphoria so far, Rue is 21 at this point.

?

Rue’s voiceover in the season three premiere also says she smuggles drugs with Laurie a dozen times across two years. According to the timeline of Euphoria, that would put the first episode of season three at December 2024. However, it seems as if Rue may have been exaggerating somewhat, because none of the characters are looking as if Christmas is around the corner.

We were told that season three takes place five years after season two ended. If Rue has been exaggerating her skills, then season three of Euphoria might be taking place inn summer and autumn 2024. Hopefully a character will wave around a phone with some texts on soon, and we’ll know for certain where the Euphoria timeline is at.

This would make the Euphoria characters six years older than they were at the very start of season one. Rue and Jules are 23. Lexi is 22. Cassie is 24. Nate and Maddy are 23 or 24.

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