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Chloe Cherry reveals the gross reality behind Euphoria season three’s wildest scene so far

I’m actually gagging

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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If you thought Euphoria had already pushed every possible boundary, think again. Season three has landed and, despite mixed reactions so far, it’s already delivered one of the most stomach-turning scenes the show has ever attempted.

In the first episode which dropped last night, Zendaya’s Rue is back running drugs across the US border. Her solution? Swallowing multiple tightly packed bags of substances to smuggle them through, using lube.

HBO

Enter Chloe Cherry’s Faye, who gets dragged into the situation and ends up doing the exact same thing. What follows is a genuinely grim sequence of gagging, choking and near-vomiting as they try to force the packages down.

Speaking about filming it, Chloe revealed that creator Sam Levinson had one very specific direction: Make it disgusting. Like, really disgusting.

HBO

According to her, he wanted the scene to reflect just how revolting and dangerous it would be in real life, especially with the risk that one bag bursting could be fatal.

“Sam came up to me, and he said, I need this scene to really show how disgusting it would actually be if you were to swallow balloons filled with fentanyl and how disgusted you would actually be,” She said at the Euphoria season 3 premiere.

“He was like, “I really, really, really, really, really need you to turn the disgust up in this scene,” and I was like, all right, I’m gonna give it a go.”

The scene is uncomfortable, and borderline hard to watch. Weirdly though, she actually had a great time filming it. Despite how intense it looks on screen, Chloe said it was one of the most fun experiences she’s had on the show, and apparently the crew even applauded her when they wrapped.

HBO

“I was getting actually disgusted by what I was doing, but I just kept going. And then when we finished shooting the scene, everyone clapped. Everyone on set clapped for me. I’m serious. Like, we believe you, Chloe. We’re applauding you now. It was really, really gross.”

Which, fair enough. If you’re committing to a scene that unhinged, you deserve a standing ovation.

Still, if this is where season three is starting, we’re slightly concerned about what’s coming next.

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Featured image credit: HBO

More on: Euphoria TV Zendaya
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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