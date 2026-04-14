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Ooo, the reason Kendall Jenner won’t date Jacob Elordi after their Coachella hook-up is BRUTAL

This is the greed they talk about in the Bible

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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According to sleuths at Coachella, Kendall Jenner was snogging the face off of one Jacob Elordi. I can’t say we were expecting this, but it’s lowkey a vibe.

It happened over the weekend at Justin Bieber’s set. You know, the one where he scrolled through his YouTube account for the thousands of festival goers, so what else was there to do? Make out with Heathcliff, ofc.

“Several sources tell Deuxmoi Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were enjoying each other’s company last night at the Bieber after party, making out and ‘all over each other,'” gossip page Deuxmoi alleged.

People were vibing with the unlikely pairing, considerably more than Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

“They make so much sense to me,” one person said, as another wrote, “They’re so equally hot, honestly good for them.”

Sources also confirmed the rumour to the MailOnline, but those same people refuted the idea that Jacob and Kendall are the next Hollywood “It” couple.

Jacob Elordi is hot, but Kendall Jenner aint feeling it

Speaking to the publication, a source close to the pair said that Coachella is hardly the place to find their happily ever after.

“Nobody should hold their breath on this becoming the next celeb it couple,” the source said. “Late at night at Coachella isn’t usually the place to start a new love.”

Shockingly, Jacob just “isn’t her type”, which is either a bald-faced lie or someone needs to send Kendall to Specsavers. Seriously, have you seen the man?

Apparently, while “there is a flirtation” between the A-listers, the relationship won’t “stick” because of Jacob’s – get ready for this – “ego.” Brutal. No Notes.

The source further referenced his packed schedule, which in the last few years alone has included Frankenstein, Wuthering Heights, Euphoria, Saltburn, and a number of Kissing Booth projects for Netflix. In terms of upcoming projects, he’s got The Dog Stars and Outer Dark.

Not to sound like a tinfoil hat-wearing lunatic, but I’m fully convinced that Kris Jenner has enacted a long plan to take over Hollywood. It’s the only thing that can explain Kylie and Timmy, AND the genius pairing of Kendall and Jacob.

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Featured image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock and NINA PROMMER/EPA/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Coachella Jacob Elordi Kendall Jenner
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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