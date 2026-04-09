‘It’s literally in two days’: Influencers complain after Coachella brand trip suddenly cancelled
Multiple creators called the agency ‘unprofessional’ and ‘unorganised’
Another influencer, Yazmin Marziali, shared a similar story. In a TikTok video posted one day ago, the Canadian explained her trip was also cancelled two days before she was set to leave.
Receiving the exact same text message as Glocortez, Yazmin explained there hiccups from the start of the trip: “Honestly I should have seen this coming, this whole agency, Coachella trip, was just so unorganised.”
Yazmin pointed to a lack of clear communication throughout the planning process, alongside inconvenient and “awkward” flight times that added to the confusion.
@yazminmarziali
im so upset 😭 but also im not naming the agency because it isnt the agents fault and shes so sweet and offered to reimburse us for anything we’ve bought for the trip just an unfortunate situation tbh #coachella #coachella2026 #influencertrip #brandtrip
Another influencer was dropped from their brand trip after being told they couldn’t attend events at Coachella
Another creator, Ivy Elix, said she saw other influencers having their trips cancelled, before getting a text from her manager confirming her trip to Coachella was also cancelled.
@ivy4evr
obviously it is what it is but omg the unprofessionalism was just insane like 😭 #coachella
The name of the agencies and brands involved have not been confirmed, with multiple influencers explaining they do not want to name them before receiving compensation for purchases they made for the trip. Yazmin wrote: “I will be doing an update video soon! Waiting to see if the agency will compensate for our purchases for the trip first.
“I’m not angry at all, I’m, very aware there are bigger issues going on in the world, but I am annoyed at the fact that I am a mom who had to accommodate for this trip (my first trip alone in a very long time), and the girls have a right to be upset considering some of them DID post content for the brands.”
Viewers noticed the incident, with one TikTok user commenting: “Three POVs collected. Sorry this happened to you girls.”
Another wrote on X: “The amount of influencers I’m seeing on my fyp saying that the brand their going with to Coachella told them they can’t come last minute is concerning.”