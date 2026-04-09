‘It’s literally in two days’: Influencers complain after Coachella brand trip suddenly cancelled

2 hours ago

Several influencers have taken to social media to reveal their free brand trips to Coachella have been unexpectedly cancelled. Multiple content creators explained how plans quickly unravelled, with a number of them criticising the agency and affiliated brand deals as “unprofessional” and “disappointing.” The agency cancelled the trip two days before via text One creator set to go on the trip, Glocortez, claimed the trip was cancelled two days before she was due to fly, despite signing a contract only one day before being notified. Glocortez said she received a message from the agency which explained that delays with international payments from brand partners meant the travel agent wasn’t able to ticket the flight in time. She claimed the message read: “By the time the payment started processing, we’d run out of time to get everything confirmed. On top of that, the products hadn’t arrived because of Bank Holiday delays and it was just one thing after the other.” However, Glocortez said she had been sent a screenshot of a flight confirmation with her name in it, calling it “dodgy” and claiming they “got caught slipping here.” @glocortezzzz Welp.. Tag brands that are going to Coachella plssss🥺 ♬ original sound – 𝙂𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙯 The content creator with over 280k TikTok followers added: “I’ve lost out on so much money, bought outfits, got my hair done, bought my ESTA to enter America. So unprofessional, bad communication, it’s literally in two days.” Widely regarded as the most hyped up festival every year (notice how I didn’t say best), Coachella attracts influencers in flocks and Instagram is an insufferable place to be throughout the whole weekend.

Another influencer, Yazmin Marziali, shared a similar story. In a TikTok video posted one day ago, the Canadian explained her trip was also cancelled two days before she was set to leave.

Receiving the exact same text message as Glocortez, Yazmin explained there hiccups from the start of the trip: “Honestly I should have seen this coming, this whole agency, Coachella trip, was just so unorganised.”

Yazmin pointed to a lack of clear communication throughout the planning process, alongside inconvenient and “awkward” flight times that added to the confusion.

@yazminmarziali im so upset 😭 but also im not naming the agency because it isnt the agents fault and shes so sweet and offered to reimburse us for anything we’ve bought for the trip just an unfortunate situation tbh #coachella #coachella2026 #influencertrip #brandtrip ♬ original sound – Yazmin Marziali

Another influencer was dropped from their brand trip after being told they couldn’t attend events at Coachella

Another creator, Ivy Elix, said she saw other influencers having their trips cancelled, before getting a text from her manager confirming her trip to Coachella was also cancelled.

Although she didn’t reveal which brand invited her, Ivy also claimed to have been dropped from a trip after asking for clarifications about a clause in her contract she claimed was not made clear immediately. Ivy said: “One of the big agreements was ‘I only had to wear their clothes’, which was fine. “Then they made me sign this contract that said I wasn’t allowed to go to any other event at Coachella. And this would have been fine if they told me this in the beginning, but I had already RSVP’d to Camp Poosh, Revolve Fest, 818 Post. Then I get back to them, I’m like ‘This is lowkey so sneaky, what the hell? Y’all just snuck that into the contract.’ “Then I ask them, ‘Would it be ok if I just attend maybe just one event?’ “Instead of responding back yes or no, they’re fully about ‘We’re about to drop you’ and then have completely ghosted me from then.” Ivy explained how after flagging this, she didn’t get a response back from the brand: “So basically I don’t think I’m going anymore. I’m not trying to sound ungrateful at all. I just think the communication was so disappointing because people were planning this in real time.”

The name of the agencies and brands involved have not been confirmed, with multiple influencers explaining they do not want to name them before receiving compensation for purchases they made for the trip. Yazmin wrote: “I will be doing an update video soon! Waiting to see if the agency will compensate for our purchases for the trip first.

“I’m not angry at all, I’m, very aware there are bigger issues going on in the world, but I am annoyed at the fact that I am a mom who had to accommodate for this trip (my first trip alone in a very long time), and the girls have a right to be upset considering some of them DID post content for the brands.”

Viewers noticed the incident, with one TikTok user commenting: “Three POVs collected. Sorry this happened to you girls.”

Another wrote on X: “The amount of influencers I’m seeing on my fyp saying that the brand their going with to Coachella told them they can’t come last minute is concerning.”