Noah Beck’s sister fired as leaked messages reveal ‘sugar mama’ relationship with her student

Haley Beck allegedly texted: ‘You’re basically getting a relationship out of me without the arguments’

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The sister of American actor and social media influencer, Noah Beck, has been fired after allegedly grooming and having sex with one of her teenage students.

27-year-old Haley Beck is accused of misconduct after exchanging thousands of text messages with a school boy.

She was reported to authorities after the boy’s grandmother discovered an explicit video on his phone in July.

Beck allegedly began grooming the teen in December 2024 while he was her psychology student during his sophomore and junior years.

It was reported she did his homework, inflated his grades and gave him preferential treatment in class, as well as letting him borrow her car and buying him gifts, including alcohol and drugs.

She also allegedly gave him more than $600 in cash throughout the relationship.

Police found a handwritten note during a search of Beck’s house, where she allegedly wrote: “For this ‘relationship’ being extremely wrong, I feel like we have really made the most out of it.

“There is truly no other student (I know, so wrong) that I’d want to do all this with.”

Another teacher at the Arizona high school was reportedly also involved with the student, with both teachers said to have been placed on administrative leave in August 2025.

The Peoria Unified School District Governing Board unanimously voted to terminate Beck at a meeting on March 26th after an internal Title IX investigation found she had groomed and had a sexual relationship with the student.

The school district told The US Sun that Beck has until April 8th to request a hearing, and has not yet done so.

“If she fails to, her termination becomes official ten days after the Statement of Charges was adopted.”

“The Peoria Unified School District and Governing Board take all allegations of harm involving students very seriously,” Superintendent Dr KC Somers said in a statement.

While the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday that the case remains under review without a set timeline, detectives resubmitted the investigation to prosecutors on Thursday, asserting that the evidence is already sufficient to file charges.

This push for prosecution continues despite the fact that the student and his family have refused to cooperate, reportedly fearing that the incident could cost the teenager his college athletic scholarships.

Centennial High School Principal Mr. Hollabaugh sent letters to families confirming both investigations. The first letter sent on August 1st confirmed the 47-year-old teacher, a COOP and Child Development teacher, had been placed on administrative leave while police investigated.

In another letter on August 4th, he confirmed Beck, a world history, sociology and psychology teacher, was also under investigation. The letter read: ““We ask that you help us maintain a focused learning environment by encouraging your student to avoid spreading or engaging with rumours.”

No arrests have been made, however police warn there may be additional victims as the investigation remains ongoing.

Haley Beck has been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Instagram @tatumbeckk @hallleybeck and Peoria Police Department