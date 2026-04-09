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Who is Tyson’s Brazilian ex from before MAFS Australia? People think they’ve found answers

He was dating her just weeks before the experiment

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Just when you thought Tyson Gordon couldn’t get much worse, he went and said he’d been messaging his “Brazilian ex” whilst married to Stephanie on MAFS Australia 2026. Sigh.

Tyson’s had his fair share of moments in the experiment already. His questionable beliefs, out of touch comments about women, and anecdotes from his previous marriage have raised eyebrows. Then, he just decided to bring up another ex. And not just bring her up, but declare that he’d been in touch with her whilst married to Stephanie. Great stuff.

So, naturally, everyone now wants to know all the details.

Tyson and Stephanie on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

Tyson said he was in touch with his Brazilian ex during MAFS Australia, but it wasn’t cheating

On MAFS, Tyson admitted he was “not fully” out of love with his ex girlfriend, and that he had been in touch with her. It’s since been revealed that Tyson was dating her just weeks before the experiment took place, but things ended when she moved back overseas.

Speaking to Channel Nine about how he feels about her, he said: “I do care. I care about all my exes, I’ve never had a bad breakup. Like, even my ex-wife, we’re still mates. It does take a little while to get over certain people sometimes. I wouldn’t say there were ‘love’ feelings per se. It was still pretty fresh for me.”

As for them still speaking now, he confirmed they are still in touch, but he doesn’t think he cheated on Stephanie. Tyson added: “It was nothing sexual. Just two people who have a bond. We’re talking as friends, that’s all it was, it wasn’t me cheating. I’m just being 100 per cent honest and I feel like if I was talking to an ex and didn’t say anything, that would come across more as ‘cheating’.”

Tyson on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

So, who is she?

Obviously, we all just want to know who she is. Well, the theory is… she doesn’t exist. Reddit has dug hard to find her, and has come up with nothing. And let’s be real, if Reddit can’t find her, who can?

“That story sounded completely made up. He was just negging and trying to hurt Stephanie. Same with the five kids and how hard could it be, he’s not into her because she’s not in her 20s so he’s just hurting her for fun,” one person theorised. “The Brazilian girl probably doesn’t even exist,” another said.

Tyson, give us the proof!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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