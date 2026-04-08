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MAFS Australia 2026 brides

Oops! MAFS Australia 2026 bride hard launches new boyfriend whilst still married on the show

Well, that’s that one then

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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A MAFS Australia 2026 bride has broken rule number one of the show, and hard launched her new partner… whilst still married in the experiment. Spoiler alert!

Right now in the UK air time of the show, we’re just properly settling into the experiment. We’ve had some explosive dinner parties, couples quitting at the commitment ceremonies, and lots of tasks set by the experts to test their marriages. But now, a spoiler has dropped that one couple most definitely aren’t still together today.

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal make it all the way to final vows on the show. But, that is reportedly when they split up. Gia packs her bags just before they make their vows. Now, Gia has spoiled that she’s in a relationship with someone new.

She is now dating a man called Alan Wallace, who has also done his fair share of reality TV. He’s appeared on Australian TV series Love Triangle, which is produced by the same people who make MAFS. Gia has posted him on TikTok, and said she found him without the need of the experts.

@giafleurbaby

Let’s go over what I asked the experts for – Tradie, someone who will have a couple drinks with me, swears, makes me feel safe, manly, has his shit together (house etc) will be a good role model for my daughter, has a good family, lets me be myself… I got all that and more now 😍😫❤️ #mafs #mafsau #mafsaustralia

♬ Man I Need – Olivia Dean

She shared a video of tradie Alan, working on a kitchen. Olivia Dean’s Man I Need was the song of choice. “POV you asked the experts for a tradie and you finally got a tradie after the experiment,” she said.

In the caption Gia added: “Let’s go over what I asked the experts for. Tradie, someone who will have a couple drinks with me, swears, makes me feel safe, manly, has his sh*t together (house etc) will be a good role model for my daughter, has a good family, lets me be myself… I got all that and more now.”

@giafleurbaby

Replying to @peekaboo_its_meekamoo And he’s a mummy’s boy 😍🥹 #mafs #mafsau #mafsaustralia #relationshipgoals

♬ original sound – giafleur

Alan has since featured in a few videos on her page. “Happy Easter from my ‘fake PR relationship’ partner and his family,” she said in another. It looks as though Alan is very much at home, and may have met Gia’s daughter, as well as Gia settling in with his family.

So it’s serious then?! Just don’t tell MAFS that this is very much a huge spoiler!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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