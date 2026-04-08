The Tab
nate the devil wears prada 2

Awks! Actor who played Nate in The Devil Wears Prada is still salty he’s not in the sequel

‘It was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Do you remember Nate in The Devil Wears Prada? Yeah, me neither. He’s Andy’s whiny boyfriend who doesn’t cope very well when she dares get a job. Nate is pretty much the only character not to return for The Devil Wears Prada 2. I’m delighted that Andy has moved on from Nate, but the actor hasn’t moved on. Adrian Grenier seems to still be pretty salty he wasn’t asked back for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Adrain Grainer told Page Six he would “of course” have loved to be in the sequel, but he wasn’t asked. Ouch. He said: “We’re all fans of the movie, whether or not we’re in it. Obviously, it was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call to be in the sequel, but I also understand there’s some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it. But I think that just leaves room for a spinoff.”

Page Six did ask Adrian if he thought Nate wasn’t in the sequel because his story naturally came to an end in the first film. Adrian Grainer was not convinced. “Either way,” he said, “it’s a disappointment. Either way, it leaves room for a beautiful spinoff in which Nate has his own film.”

the devil wears prada nate and andy

Ffs, Nate, let your girlfriend be excited for her work trip!
(Image via Disney+ / 20th Century Fox)

Erm, Adrian Grainer actually seems serious about a Nate spin-off film. He told People: “I do think it would be fun to see if Nate is actually the devil in The Devil Wears Prada. I’d like to see him, see what his character does, beyond, as a spinoff movie.”

Adrian Grainer even spoke about being snubbed from the sequel in an ad for Starbucks. Really. In the video, he says: “You might have seen the headlines that I wasn’t asked to be part of a certain sequel. But I’m good. Really. It’s all good energy.” Adrian then orders an Energy Refresher drink (see what they did there?) He continues: “So, a toast to Nate! He made a mean sandwich. He loved his girlfriend (to a point). Okay, so he wasn’t perfect.”

You’re telling me. Nate is a professional chef, and this is what he cooks for dinner? Disgraceful.

devil wears prada nate grilled cheese toastie

No, that is not a ‘mean sandwich’
(Image via Disney+)

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured images via Disney+ and 20th Century Studios / YouTube.

More on: Celebrity Film
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer dragged

The three brutal reasons The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer’s getting utterly, deservingly dragged

The Devil Wears Prada 2 celebrities

Debunked: No, all these celebs are NOT going to be in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour finally comments on Meryl Streep’s brutal depiction of her in Devil Wears Prada

Latest

‘We need some joy’: KCL Spider-Man reveals inspiration behind campus stunt

Emma Cooper

Our friendly campus Spider-Man defeating academic burnout and London loneliness

Who Wireless originally wanted to headline, as festival is cancelled after Kanye’s ban

Hebe Hancock

This could have been SO good

the drama alternative ending

Theres an alternative interpretation of The Drama’s ending and it’s much darker than it seems

Francesca Eke

It all comes back to Emma’s book

Guys, the shocking ‘real’ reason Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are beefing has been revealed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently Tom Holland is involved?

One All Stars couple have made things official, and the details are actually so wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Finally, some good news

nate the devil wears prada 2

Awks! Actor who played Nate in The Devil Wears Prada is still salty he’s not in the sequel

Claudia Cox

‘It was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call’

Omg, Love Island’s Liam Reardon is now dating a 21-year-old Cardiff University student

Mischa Denney-Richards

The couple hard-launched their relationship on Instagram

Why Zendaya dipped early from Euphoria premiere, as people think she’s seriously over it

Hebe Hancock

She’s definitely ready to move on

Right, here’s what ‘7×7=49’ means on TikTok because the strange meme is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

Bear with me on this one

Here’s a KCL student’s guide to making the most of the journey to the Excel centre

Daisy Lewin

Whether you’re cramming, spiralling, or just mentally clocked out this exam season

‘We need some joy’: KCL Spider-Man reveals inspiration behind campus stunt

Emma Cooper

Our friendly campus Spider-Man defeating academic burnout and London loneliness

Who Wireless originally wanted to headline, as festival is cancelled after Kanye’s ban

Hebe Hancock

This could have been SO good

the drama alternative ending

Theres an alternative interpretation of The Drama’s ending and it’s much darker than it seems

Francesca Eke

It all comes back to Emma’s book

Guys, the shocking ‘real’ reason Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are beefing has been revealed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently Tom Holland is involved?

One All Stars couple have made things official, and the details are actually so wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Finally, some good news

nate the devil wears prada 2

Awks! Actor who played Nate in The Devil Wears Prada is still salty he’s not in the sequel

Claudia Cox

‘It was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call’

Omg, Love Island’s Liam Reardon is now dating a 21-year-old Cardiff University student

Mischa Denney-Richards

The couple hard-launched their relationship on Instagram

Why Zendaya dipped early from Euphoria premiere, as people think she’s seriously over it

Hebe Hancock

She’s definitely ready to move on

Right, here’s what ‘7×7=49’ means on TikTok because the strange meme is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

Bear with me on this one

Here’s a KCL student’s guide to making the most of the journey to the Excel centre

Daisy Lewin

Whether you’re cramming, spiralling, or just mentally clocked out this exam season