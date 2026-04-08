Awks! Actor who played Nate in The Devil Wears Prada is still salty he’s not in the sequel

2 hours ago

Do you remember Nate in The Devil Wears Prada? Yeah, me neither. He’s Andy’s whiny boyfriend who doesn’t cope very well when she dares get a job. Nate is pretty much the only character not to return for The Devil Wears Prada 2. I’m delighted that Andy has moved on from Nate, but the actor hasn’t moved on. Adrian Grenier seems to still be pretty salty he wasn’t asked back for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Adrain Grainer told Page Six he would “of course” have loved to be in the sequel, but he wasn’t asked. Ouch. He said: “We’re all fans of the movie, whether or not we’re in it. Obviously, it was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call to be in the sequel, but I also understand there’s some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it. But I think that just leaves room for a spinoff.”

Page Six did ask Adrian if he thought Nate wasn’t in the sequel because his story naturally came to an end in the first film. Adrian Grainer was not convinced. “Either way,” he said, “it’s a disappointment. Either way, it leaves room for a beautiful spinoff in which Nate has his own film.”

Erm, Adrian Grainer actually seems serious about a Nate spin-off film. He told People: “I do think it would be fun to see if Nate is actually the devil in The Devil Wears Prada. I’d like to see him, see what his character does, beyond, as a spinoff movie.”

Adrian Grainer even spoke about being snubbed from the sequel in an ad for Starbucks. Really. In the video, he says: “You might have seen the headlines that I wasn’t asked to be part of a certain sequel. But I’m good. Really. It’s all good energy.” Adrian then orders an Energy Refresher drink (see what they did there?) He continues: “So, a toast to Nate! He made a mean sandwich. He loved his girlfriend (to a point). Okay, so he wasn’t perfect.”

You’re telling me. Nate is a professional chef, and this is what he cooks for dinner? Disgraceful.

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Featured images via Disney+ and 20th Century Studios / YouTube.