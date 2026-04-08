The Tab

Cardiff University graduate bought £650k house in her 20s using the 50 30 20 rule

Natalie began saving when she was on a salary of only £26k

Isabella Zbucki | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A Cardiff University graduate has shared how she managed to buy a £650,000 London home without the help of her parents.

Natalie O’Neill, a former business management student and marketing executive, took 10 years to save up for the £65,000 deposit she needed to purchase a two bedroom home in Hackney, East London.

The 30-year-old influencer began saving from the age of 20 when she was on a salary of just £26,000.

Natalie credits the 50 30 20 rule for enabling her to buy a house. The rule divides your after tax income into 50 per cent for needs, 30 per cent for wants and 20 per cent for savings or debt repayment.

Alongside using the rule, she also began investing aged 24 and used her credit card to pay for her food shopping to improve her overall credit score and to spend what you would “spend in cash.” This meant she could afford to purchase her first home in August 2025.

Speaking on how she learned the method, she said: “I remember when I was about 22, I moved to London I remember having a conversation with my boss about personal finances and they were telling me about the 50, 30, 20 rule and how it was a well-known way to put X amount in your savings.”

She added: “I opened my stocks and shares ISA in 2020, it’s earned me £15,000 up to now. Every time I would get a pay rise I would make it a non-negotiable when I got paid I would pay my bills, rent, and I didn’t spent a lot on my credit card but that was my time to pay off my credit.”

However, she admits she lost around £3,000 over three years by picking stocks, before using Nutmeg to open a stocks and shares ISA in 2020 which earned her £15,000 alone.

via SWNS

Natalie also managed to negotiate salary increases from £28,000 to £33,000 in her first London job on the basis of her performance and increasing a job offer from £75,000 to £95,000 before becoming a full time influencer in 2023.

As for her other money saving tips, she advised against a “lifestyle creep” where spending increases in line with income, turning former luxuries into perceived necessities.

Natalie also said some people are “hiding from debt” as they are able to repay but are avoiding it.

She said: “I think coming up with a plan of how much you can pay now and later re-invest is the best idea when it comes to paying off debt. There’s an emotional side to money and with paying off debt it’s about forward momentum – believing you’re moving in the right direction with repayments”.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via SWNS

Isabella Zbucki | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

I’ve applied to 300 jobs, but my Cardiff University degree has only got me three interviews

Unvaccinated Cardiff Uni student speaks on catching Meningitis B and losing limbs last year

Former student repays Swansea shop owner £100 for stolen sign after 15 years

Latest

‘We need some joy’: KCL Spider-Man reveals inspiration behind campus stunt

Emma Cooper

Our friendly campus Spider-Man defeating academic burnout and London loneliness

Who Wireless originally wanted to headline, as festival is cancelled after Kanye’s ban

Hebe Hancock

This could have been SO good

the drama alternative ending

Theres an alternative interpretation of The Drama’s ending and it’s much darker than it seems

Francesca Eke

It all comes back to Emma’s book

Guys, the shocking ‘real’ reason Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are beefing has been revealed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently Tom Holland is involved?

One All Stars couple have made things official, and the details are actually so wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Finally, some good news

nate the devil wears prada 2

Awks! Actor who played Nate in The Devil Wears Prada is still salty he’s not in the sequel

Claudia Cox

‘It was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call’

Omg, Love Island’s Liam Reardon is now dating a 21-year-old Cardiff University student

Mischa Denney-Richards

The couple hard-launched their relationship on Instagram

Why Zendaya dipped early from Euphoria premiere, as people think she’s seriously over it

Hebe Hancock

She’s definitely ready to move on

Right, here’s what ‘7×7=49’ means on TikTok because the strange meme is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

Bear with me on this one

Here’s a KCL student’s guide to making the most of the journey to the Excel centre

Daisy Lewin

Whether you’re cramming, spiralling, or just mentally clocked out this exam season

‘We need some joy’: KCL Spider-Man reveals inspiration behind campus stunt

Emma Cooper

Our friendly campus Spider-Man defeating academic burnout and London loneliness

Who Wireless originally wanted to headline, as festival is cancelled after Kanye’s ban

Hebe Hancock

This could have been SO good

the drama alternative ending

Theres an alternative interpretation of The Drama’s ending and it’s much darker than it seems

Francesca Eke

It all comes back to Emma’s book

Guys, the shocking ‘real’ reason Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are beefing has been revealed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently Tom Holland is involved?

One All Stars couple have made things official, and the details are actually so wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Finally, some good news

nate the devil wears prada 2

Awks! Actor who played Nate in The Devil Wears Prada is still salty he’s not in the sequel

Claudia Cox

‘It was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call’

Omg, Love Island’s Liam Reardon is now dating a 21-year-old Cardiff University student

Mischa Denney-Richards

The couple hard-launched their relationship on Instagram

Why Zendaya dipped early from Euphoria premiere, as people think she’s seriously over it

Hebe Hancock

She’s definitely ready to move on

Right, here’s what ‘7×7=49’ means on TikTok because the strange meme is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

Bear with me on this one

Here’s a KCL student’s guide to making the most of the journey to the Excel centre

Daisy Lewin

Whether you’re cramming, spiralling, or just mentally clocked out this exam season